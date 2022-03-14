VodaFone
A van driver

The search for the UK’s best van drivers returns

Monday, March 14, 2022 - 10:19
Logistics UK has launched its annual call for the UK’s best van drivers to compete in its Van Driver of the Year competition 2022.

A change in venue will now see the contest take place at the free-to-attend ITT Hub – an industry-led event showcasing the best in transport innovation and technology – at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on 11 May 2022. The competition, now in its eighth year, will include practical and theoretical challenges focusing on key elements relating to the role, including manoeuvring, ‘safe driving’ style and legislative knowledge. And as Kevin Green, Director at Logistics UK explains, after such a thorough testing process, the winner can justifiably call themselves the best of the best in this crucial industry.

Sam Burton of Wayfair

Sam Burton of Wayfair Van Driver of the Year 2021

“Van drivers are the lifeblood of our economy, delivering goods and providing essential services and utilities. During the pandemic their essential role was highlighted as they kept our nation stocked with all that we needed, whether at home or at work. The role of a van driver is increasingly challenging with changes to road restrictions, legislation and traffic flow creating a constantly changing work environment. Van drivers are incredibly skilled in adhering to time pressures and possess excellent observation and concentration skills, and we look forward to recognising and celebrating the very best in industry at this year’s competition.”

The event is supported by Logistics UK’s Van Gold Partners: the AA, Bott Ltd, Brigade Electronics, Lex Autolease, Quartix, TVL and Willis Towers Watson. A presentation, including prizes, will be made at the end of the day to celebrate both the Van Driver of the Year and the runner up, as well as individual task winners.

Entries close on Thursday 14 April 2022, and as a popular event, companies are advised to waste no time in entering their outstanding drivers. Entries to the competition are free, and entrants must register separately to attend ITT Hub. For further information, and to enter, please visit:  https://logistics.org.uk/vdoty22 

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk

