PRIM Fleet Standards awards Pertemps Driver Training with Ambassador status

PRIM Fleet Standards, a national road safety accreditation scheme, has appointed a new Ambassador – Pertemps Driver Training. PRIM Fleet Standards works closely with organisations to recognise them for their commitment to reducing road risk across their fleet.
Uniquely, they award organisations of all fleet types and sizes, who are focusing on reducing road risk through pro-active risk management. Organisations enter the accreditation at a Bronze level and are awarded higher levels accordingly, throughout the journey of the standard with Platinum being the highest level of achievement!
Pertemps Driver Training have been appointed as a nominated training partner and will be supporting PRIM Fleet Standards with the auditing requirements. Pertemps Driver Training are a national road risk training supplier, delivering over 25,000 course per year to their national client base. With a fantastic reputation for delivering timely and meaningful training, they were a natural choice for PRIM.
Sadie Booth, Head of Service Delivery for Pertemps Driver Training said “We are extremely pleased to have been appointed as a supplier for PRIM Fleet Standards, we have previously worked with other accrediting bodies for road risk and we found the PRIM Fleet Standard to be very user friendly and it really supports organisations to manage their road risk.
“Equally important to us is that our own client base operate mixed categories of vehicles, this is the first standard we have come across that is suitable for all our clients, from Car drivers through to LGV’s. It’s a great programme that gives recognition to our clients who are doing a fantastic job at working proactively to reduce risk.”
For more information on how you could benefit from working with PRIM Fleet Standards, or to obtain recognition for your organisation, go to www.primfleetstandards.co.uk or email at team@primfleetstandards.co.uk