One in four van drivers report poor mental health

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - 10:01
One in four UK van drivers (25%) have experienced issues relating to their mental health over the last year. While almost two thirds of van drivers (63%) report feeling stressed or overwhelmed every month, citing the cost of living and long working hours as their primary concerns1.

Research by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles shows that 75% of UK van drivers have turned down jobs due to mental health issues in the last 12 months1.

This International Stress Awareness Week (03-07 November), Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is once again urging van drivers to prioritise their mental health, by raising awareness of the significant impact that working long hours can bring.

An overwhelming majority (75%) have turned down work due to mental health issues, according to the survey of 1,000 UK van drivers.1 And, for a third (33%), this equated to missing out on at least one working week.1

Van drivers cited the cost of living crisis as the leading cause of stress (36%) while work/life balance (28%) and overworking (27%) affected over a quarter of UK drivers1. In fact, two in five van drivers (39%) report feeling overwhelmed by work/life balance every week up from 30% the previous year2.

Craig Cavanagh, Mental Health First Aider at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Driver wellbeing has always been a priority of ours, and we encourage van drivers and companies to take the issue seriously. We understand the struggles faced by our customers as they navigate long hours and cost of living pressures. Which is why, this International Stress Awareness Week, we’re shining a light on the impact that these challenges can have on our mental health, as we urge van drivers to prioritise their wellbeing.”

Further resources and tools can be found at the following link: https://isma.org.uk/isma-international-stress-awareness-week.

1Results are taken from a OnePoll survey of 1,000 UK van drivers, conducted in December 2024, covering 2024 calendar year, commissioned by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.
2Results are taken from a OnePoll survey of 1,000 UK van drivers, conducted in December 2023, covering 2023 calendar year, commissioned by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

