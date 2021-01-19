Ben launches fast-track access to digital mental health platform

On Blue Monday, automotive charity Ben launched fast-track access to its digital mental and wellbeing platform, offering immediate support to those in need. On a day hailed as the most depressing of the year, Ben is giving automotive people the ability to sign up free to access online digital support for their mental health and wellbeing.
SilverCloud is a leading digital mental health and wellbeing platform which can support people to better manage their mental health and wellbeing. The SilverCloud programmes use an evidence based, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) approach which focuses on the relationship between our thoughts, feelings and behaviours. SilverCloud also helps individuals to develop positive coping strategies.
A number of different programmes are available on the platform, including on topics such as stress, anxiety and depression, as well as supporting issues such as money worries, sleep and resilience. Each programme features a range of interactive tools such as videos, activities, quizzes, audio guides as well as a personal online support journal.
Sign up for online support now
SilverCloud is completely free for anyone who works, or has worked, in the automotive industry. Sign up and get started today: https://ben.silvercloudhealth.com/signup
Last year, Ben saw a 95% increase in helpline enquiries and the charity supported 56% more people. Around 50% of individuals have been seeking support for a mental health issue and 40% are asking Ben for financial support. Each year, Ben has been experiencing an increase in the number of people asking for support with their mental health. Covid-19 has certainly heightened this situation with more individuals reaching out to Ben feeling stressed and anxious, as well as lonely and isolated. In response to the challenges being faced by automotive people, Ben has been extending and fast-tracking access to its services to provide relevant, immediate support during these unprecedented times.
Rachel Clift, Health & Wellbeing Director at Ben, said: “This continues to be a very challenging and uncertain time for us all, especially for those who work in our industry. The pandemic has left many people struggling with their mental health, as well as with other issues such as poor sleep and money worries. In response, we’re delighted to be offering immediate access to our digital platform, SilverCloud, which is free for those who work, or have worked, in the automotive industry.
“With so many programmes to choose from, I’m thrilled we can offer this support to those working across the industry. SilverCloud will help people look after their mental health and wellbeing both now during these tough times, as well as in the future.
“Thanks to the generous support from both AutoTrader and SMMT Charitable Trust, we can provide this fast track access to SilverCloud. This will raise more awareness which will enable us to reach more people across the industry.
“To sign up to SilverCloud, you can visit the link or find out more on our website. If you need more support with SilverCloud or anything else, contact our Helpline on 08081 311 333. We want the industry and its people to know that Ben is here for them. These are still difficult times for many, but our services can help provide the relevant support that automotive people need now.”
