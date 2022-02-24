VodaFone
Headline News

Driver Shortage

Female Truck Driver

HGV driving appeals to underrepresented groups

Thursday, February 24, 2022 - 09:55
No Comments
804 Views
Driver Shortage, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, HGV Driver Training, News, Newsletter, Top News

The Driver Academy Group, a consortium led by HGV training specialist HGVC, has secured a record number of applications from women, ethnic minorities and younger people for its Government-funded HGV driver training courses.

Since launching the scheme in December, the Driver Academy Group has received 589 applications from women, or more than 7% of the total. This proportion is significantly more than the 1% of women who are HGV drivers in the UK currently.

The group has also received more than 2,000 applications from Black, Asian, and other ethnic minority groups, or nearly a quarter (24%) of the total. Currently, just 4% of HGV drivers are from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

In addition, more than 2,500 applicants, or 30%, are under the age of 36. This is a significant step forward when the average age of an HGV driver today is around 50.

Ethnic minority HGV driverOverall, the Driver Academy Group has received more than 8,300 applications for its HGV driver training schemes as part of the Government’s Skills Bootcamps. There are still limited places available for novices with only a car licence, those wanting to upskill either to a C+E licence or an ADR entitlement and those who hold a licence but need refreshing before re-entering the world of HGV driving. Those wishing to apply should head to www.hgv.academy

James Clifford, CEO of HGVC, said: “One of our aims on winning the government contract was to ensure our HGV driver training schemes were appealing to underrepresented groups. So, the fact that so many women, those from ethnically diverse backgrounds and younger people have applied demonstrates the appeal of the industry together with the Government-funded Skills Bootcamps.

“We will now be working hard to get these people onto the right training scheme for them and into an interview with a local employer. In doing so, we hope that we can make HGV driving more appealing to a broader range of people.”

The Driver Academy Group has now offered contracts to hundreds of trainees and most of them have started their programs. The Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving are open to anyone with a car license aged 19 and overThe training courses are available at 60 locations across the country. Qualified drivers could secure starting salaries of up to £40,000, or far more for those driving dangerous goods.

The Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving are flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer. The Skills Bootcamps are part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, helping everyone gain skills for life. The scheme is funded by the Department for Education, which completed a competitive tender process to appoint training providers.

The Driver Academy Group comprises workforce solutions group Manpower and trade body Logistics UK, alongside HGVC.

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Driving Simulator

Driving when tired: how dangerous is it?

Feb 24, 2022No Comments

HAZARD anticipation, speed control and awareness of other road users are severely reduced for drivers who take the wheel whilst tired, even when they think they are

Speed Welshpool truck

Palletways member invests ...

Speed Welshpool, a member of the Palletways UK network,

Feb 24, 2022
B H Cecil & Sones Krone trailer

Showstopping Krone trailer ...

BH Cecil & Sons Ltd, the family-owned international transporter,

Feb 24, 2022
Fleet cars being charged up

BVRLA launches EV Fleet Cha...

The BVRLA has launched a new initiative to help

Feb 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021236,928 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021146,676 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202161,326 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202136,012 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202130,084 Views
    Hot Topics
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202213,926 Views
    Cars being charged up

    UK Automotive calls for EV cha...

    The UK automotive industry has

    Feb 17, 20223,684 Views

    Fuel prices continue their upw...

    As petrol prices approach £1.50

    Feb 15, 20223,138 Views
    ServCity Autonomous Nissan Leaf

    ServCity AD project begins tes...

    ServCity, the UK’s newest autonomous

    Feb 21, 20222,934 Views
    Van Driver

    New mobile phone laws; fleet m...

    Fleet managers are being urged

    Feb 15, 20222,712 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing