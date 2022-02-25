Bridgestone keeping commercial fleets on the road with e-book excellence

Bridgestone is developing commercial fleet operatorsâ€™ tyre knowledge with a series of free, downloadable e-books with for the entire industry to benefit from.
The leaders in mobility solutions have developed an informative digital hub for the first time, where valuable insights and tips are given about tyre maintenance and best practice advice.
The Keeping You on the Road e-guides cover a number of common topics including the core functions of tyres; tyre care and maintenance and tyre components and their markings.
Every document is designed to cut through the jargon and provide straightforward tyre husbandry advice which can be kept in mind for future fleet maintenance.
Bridgestoneâ€™s Commercial & Solutions Marketing Executive Gresia Cabrera said that the guides had been developed over many months, after Bridgestone spoke to dozens of operators to understand their challenges and needs.
And she said that the decision to make them free to download for anyone was further proof of Bridgestoneâ€™s â€˜added value support.â€™
â€œOur Keeping You on the Road e-books are designed with all fleet operators in mind, offering practical, time-saving tips to ensure their fleets are moving safely. Theyâ€™ve been created to make tyre maintenance even more manageable, offering valuable advice and solutions.
â€œWe have been asked why we havenâ€™t made this a subscription service, but we pride ourselves on being a customer-centric business, providing added value in a number of different ways. It is important that the whole industry can benefit from these e-books and we hope that commercial fleets will find them of value.
For Bridgestone, its commercial support has always represented way more than its premium products alone, with a number of compelling factors that combine to keep its customers on the right road.
Evidence of this has been seen in some high profile fleet wins in recent months, where flexibility, attention to detail and long-term approach to fleet management combined to secure partnerships with Collease, Stobart Energy and Stagecoach.
Meanwhile, its ground-breaking products such as the Duravis All Season, Duravis R002 and its range of fuel-efficient Ecopia tyres offer significant savings and environmental benefits.
Bridgestoneâ€™s overriding ambition is to remain the undisputed number one in Europe and consolidate a global leadership position in fleet management services.
For more information about Bridgetoneâ€™s Keeping You on the Road digital e-books and to download, visit Fleet Management Guides â€“ Bridgestone UK