VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Red lorry driving down a mountain road

Bridgestone keeping commercial fleets on the road with e-book excellence

Friday, February 25, 2022 - 06:44
No Comments
1,116 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyre Management, Tyres

Bridgestone is developing commercial fleet operatorsâ€™ tyre knowledge with a series of free, downloadable e-books with for the entire industry to benefit from.

The leaders in mobility solutions have developed an informative digital hub for the first time, where valuable insights and tips are given about tyre maintenance and best practice advice.

The Keeping You on the Road e-guides cover a number of common topics including the core functions of tyres; tyre care and maintenance and tyre components and their markings.

Every document is designed to cut through the jargon and provide straightforward tyre husbandry advice which can be kept in mind for future fleet maintenance.

Bridgestoneâ€™s Commercial & Solutions Marketing Executive Gresia Cabrera said that the guides had been developed over many months, after Bridgestone spoke to dozens of operators to understand their challenges and needs.

And she said that the decision to make them free to download for anyone was further proof of Bridgestoneâ€™s â€˜added value support.â€™

â€œOur Keeping You on the Road e-books are designed with all fleet operators in mind, offering practical, time-saving tips to ensure their fleets are moving safely. Theyâ€™ve been created to make tyre maintenance even more manageable, offering valuable advice and solutions.

â€œWe have been asked why we havenâ€™t made this a subscription service, but we pride ourselves on being a customer-centric business, providing added value in a number of different ways. It is important that the whole industry can benefit from these e-books and we hope that commercial fleets will find them of value.

For Bridgestone, its commercial support has always represented way more than its premium products alone, with a number of compelling factors that combine to keep its customers on the right road.

Evidence of this has been seen in some high profile fleet wins in recent months, where flexibility, attention to detail and long-term approach to fleet management combined to secure partnerships with Collease, Stobart Energy and Stagecoach.

Meanwhile, its ground-breaking products such as the Duravis All Season, Duravis R002 and its range of fuel-efficient Ecopia tyres offer significant savings and environmental benefits.

Bridgestoneâ€™s overriding ambition is to remain the undisputed number one in Europe and consolidate a global leadership position in fleet management services.

For more information about Bridgetoneâ€™s Keeping You on the Road digital e-books and to download, visit Fleet Management Guides â€“ Bridgestone UK

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Female Truck Driver

HGV driving appeals to underrepresented group...

Feb 24, 2022No Comments

The Driver Academy Group, a consortium led by HGV training specialist HGVC, has secured a record number of applications from women, ethnic minorities and younger people for

Driving Simulator

Driving when tired: how dan...

Hazard anticipation, speed control and awareness of other road

Feb 24, 2022
Speed Welshpool truck

Palletways member invests Â...

Speed Welshpool, a member of the Palletways UK network,

Feb 24, 2022
B H Cecil & Sones Krone trailer

Showstopping Krone trailer ...

BH Cecil & Sons Ltd, the family-owned international transporter,

Feb 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021237,096 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021146,772 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted aÂ listÂ of operators

    Nov 22, 202161,392 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202136,084 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202130,216 Views
    Hot Topics
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202214,370 Views
    Cars being charged up

    UK Automotive calls for EV cha...

    The UK automotive industry has

    Feb 17, 20223,774 Views
    ServCity Autonomous Nissan Leaf

    ServCity AD project begins tes...

    ServCity, the UKâ€™s newest autonomous

    Feb 21, 20223,078 Views
    Shell charging point

    Shell Recharge Solutions conne...

    Shell Recharge Solutions, a leader

    Feb 16, 20222,808 Views
    Zero emission truck

    Lower emissions will make huge...

    Haulage firms can take small

    Feb 21, 20222,556 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright Â© 2022 All Rights Reserved â€“ XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing