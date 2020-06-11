Headline News

Fleet Source hails vital step forward from DVSA on Vulnerable Road User training

Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 07:49
No Comments
132 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Vulnerable Road User

Driver training provider Fleet Source has welcomed the recent decision by the DVSA on Vulnerable Road User training as a vital step forward.

Vulnerable Road User

Nick Simmons and Nick Caesari

The DVSA has announced an update to its HGV driver training programme, adding questions in the theory test to cover the correct use of Class VI mirrors and recommending that Safe Urban Driving and Vulnerable Road User Awareness courses be undertaken by all drivers as part of their CPC training.

The decision was in response to a call for action from the Senior Coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, following an inquest into the death of an 82-year-old man in Attleborough in 2017. Dudley Howe was hit by a lorry which crept forward as he walked through stationary, queuing traffic, but could not be seen from the vehicle’s cab.

Fleet Source CEO, Nick Caesari, said: “The DVSA’s decision to recommend SUD and VRU courses as part of driver CPC training is a vital step forward, but we want them to go further. We’re passionate about saving lives and have long been calling for every professional driver to undertake a mandatory 7 hours Vulnerable Road User training as part of the 35 hours they need to complete every five years. Now is the time to make that change.

“Post lockdown, commuters will be looking for alternatives to public transport and we are all being encouraged to walk or cycle where we can. There has never been a more important time to ensure that commercial drivers are equipped with the awareness and skills to identify and predict hazards and hazardous situations in relation to vulnerable road users.”

Nick Simmons, CEO of road crash victims charity RoadPeace, also welcomed the Norfolk Senior Coroner’s report and the DVSA recommendations, but added: “Too often, a crash or incident results in tragic, life-changing consequences which adversely affect everyone involved. Our members feel strongly that all HGV vehicles need to be operated by their owners and drivers to the highest possible standards of road danger reduction. VRU training must become a legal requirement.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Nokian

Nokian Tyres: Heavy duty steer axle tyre for ...

Jun 10, 2020No Comments

The Nokian R-Truck tyre series was developed for the special needs of on/off-road use in mind. At home in two worlds – on a muddy forest road

Orwell Truck & Van

Customer care is key for Me...

Mercedes-Benz Dealers Orwell Truck & Van and S &

Jun 10, 2020
van

People power keeps van hero...

The nation’s van community is working harder than ever

Jun 10, 2020
scrappage

UK’s leading car buyers p...

The two trade associations representing the UK motor finance

Jun 10, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202047,760 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201423,964 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201422,518 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201820,610 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201920,214 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing