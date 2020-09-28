Festival of Road Safety: live sessions unveiled

Cycling, the school run, autonomous vehicles and e-scooters will be debated and discussed in four live sessions being held as part of the Festival of Road Safety.
Organised by Road Safety GB, the Festival of Road Safety replaces the 2020 National Road Safety Conference and will run throughout November (2-27 Nov).
There will be a mixture of content delivered on each of the 20 working days – including four live discussion sessions, which will take place on Tuesday afternoons at 2.00pm.
These sessions will be hosted on Zoom Webinar and will be aired free to all. Those wishing to participate in the sessions will be required to register in advance, with registration set to open in early October.
Click here to receive regular news alerts in the lead up to, and during the Festival, including notifications of when the registration opens for the live discussion sessions.
The discussion session line-up in full
Tuesday 3 November
Cycling – how can we increase participation while ensuring/improving safety?
Panellists: Emily Cherry, executive director, Bikeability Trust; Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns, Cycling UK; and Sonya Hurt, road safety manager, Derbyshire County Council.
More about the panellists
Tuesday 10 November
The School Run – keeping pupils & parents safe while encouraging them to walk and cycle more often
Panellists: Carla Leowe, road safety officer, Westminster Council; Adrian Davis, professor of transport & health, Edinburgh Napier University; and Jennifer Wiles, regional director (north), Living Streets.
More about the panellists
Tuesday 17 November
Connected & Autonomous Vehicles – what are the road safety challenges?
Panellists: Dr Huw Davies, assistant professor, Institute for Future Transport and Cities, Coventry University; Michael Talbot, head of strategy, Zenzic (on secondment from the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV)); and Ruth Anderson MCIHT, Data & Digital Lead, IHub Future Mobility Team, Innovation & Research, Oxfordshire County Council.
More about the panellists
Tuesday 24 November (provisional date – TBC)
E-scooters – are they safe or do they pose a threat to users and other road users?
Panellists: David Davies, executive director, PACTS; Graeme Sherriff, research fellow, University of Salford (and one other TBC)
The Festival programme will also feature a series of pre-recorded keynote presentations, podcasts and workshops – and a bumper fringe programme which will comprise more than 20 presentations covering a wide range of road safety and related topics.
Full details can be found on the Festival website.
Anyone wishing to participate as a speaker, or wanting more information, should contact either Edward Seaman or Nick Rawlings by email, or on 01379 650112.
There is also an opportunity for organisations to support the Festival, either by supplying a video for the Fringe showcase, or by co-sponsoring the Fringe alongside Westcotec and Jenoptik.
Click here for prices or contact Sally Bartrum by email or on 01379 650112 for more information.