Streamline Shipping Group trucks

Streamline Shipping Group challenges gender employment gap

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 - 08:21
Today’s International Women’s Day, Streamline Shipping Group is calling for more women to enter the UK’s logistics workforce in a bid to close the gender employment gap across the industry.

With women making up only 20% of the transport sector and only three percent of HGV drivers in the UK, Streamline Shipping Group is encouraging more women to enter the industry.

Gillian MacDonald, the general manager at Streamline Shipping Group’s Shetland depot, said: “It seems strange that in 2023 the logistics industry is still a heavily male-dominated sector with only 10% of managerial roles taken on by women.

“To this day, I still experience confusion from customers who expect to be assisted by a male manager. I believe this sort of misunderstanding is down to a failure to promote the logistics sector as an inclusive career choice for women.”

As an inclusive business, Streamline Shipping Group is eager to see more women join the UK’s logistics workforce, taking on a variety of roles across a range of departments. Currently, 33% of the company’s managerial staff is female, with representation across various departments, including the board of directors.

Artic lorry driver, Rosanne Goudie

Artic lorry driver, Rosanne Goudie is encouraging more women to join the industry as HGV drivers

In June 2008, Rosanne Goudie joined Streamline Shipping Group, starting out on an eight-wheeler HIAB before progressing to an artic – she is thought to be one of only two female artic drivers in the north of Scotland.

Rosanne shared: “I’ve seen the looks from customers who expect to find a man behind the wheel – and in an industry where there are 315,000 registered drivers and only 2,200 of those are female, I understand their surprise.

“Despite this, I never really questioned whether or not women should be lorry drivers – why shouldn’t we? After all, the HGV pass rate for men is currently 56.9% but 64.8% for women. Throughout my time at Streamline Shipping Group, I think I’ve proven myself to be just as capable, if not better, than any other driver – regardless of their gender.

“My advice for anyone starting out in this industry is to just go for it. Always listen and learn from others, grabbing any chance you get to improve your skills and be a better driver.”

Elsewhere in the business, Claire Irvine is one of three women in her family to be singing the praises of working in the transport and logistics industry. Having worked her way up in Streamline Shipping Group from a six-month position as cleaner to the company’s office manager in Aberdeen and the overall HR manager for the company, Claire has seen it all.

“Streamline Shipping Group has been a real family affair for me,” she said. “I have my sister working in the shipping office and my mum just a few doors down in payroll.

“It’s great to see more women taking on management roles at Streamline Shipping Group, but there is still a long way to go. My mum has dedicated 37 years to this company – the longest serving employee after one of our directors – so maybe it’s all about finding the right team to support you and give you that chance to shine, no matter your gender.”

