Jodie Smith - The Pink Trucker

International Women’s Day 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 - 08:06
International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th every year to honour the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. It is also a day to raise awareness about the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women’s rights.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is #EmbraceEquity. Previous themes have included “Choose to Challenge,” “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World,” and “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change.”

Female bus driver

Bus Driver

The day is marked by various events, rallies, and campaigns that highlight the contributions of women and advocate for gender equality. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in advancing women’s rights and identify areas where more work is needed.

While the logistics industry has historically been male-dominated, women are increasingly making their mark in the field. Women are now entering logistics in larger numbers, and they are making important contributions in areas such as supply chain management, transportation, and warehousing.

Female HGV Driver

HGV driver

In supply chain management, women are bringing important skills such as collaboration, communication, and problem-solving to the table. They are also helping to drive innovation and improve efficiency through the use of technology and data analytics.

In transportation, women are breaking down barriers and taking on roles traditionally held by men, such as truck driving and logistics management. They are proving that gender is not a barrier to success in these roles, and are helping to create a more diverse and inclusive industry.

In warehousing, women are playing a key role in ensuring that products are efficiently stored, managed, and distributed. They are bringing important skills such as attention to detail, organization, and safety awareness to this critical area of logistics.

Women are also making important contributions in other areas of logistics, such as inventory management, procurement, and customer service. Their skills and perspectives are helping to shape a more efficient, sustainable, and equitable logistics industry.

Overall, women’s role in logistics is growing and becoming increasingly important. As more women enter the field, they are helping to create a more diverse and inclusive industry, and are bringing important skills and perspectives that are driving innovation and improving efficiency.

Author: Mark Salisbury, Editor Fleetpoint

