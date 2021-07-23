SmartDrive releases next generation solution for inattentive driving

SmartDrive Systems, now part of Omnitracs, has released SmartSense™ for Inattentive Driving+.
SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+’s integrated interior cameras and sensor technology, employs AI and computer vision to detect suspected sleep, drowsiness, cell phone usage, smoking, and general inattention – alerting drivers to take action, before a collision or other unsafe on road incident occurs.
Distracted driving is a rapidly growing epidemic. SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+ detects and proactively notifies drivers when they are distracted or drowsy, providing immediate in-cab feedback for fleets large and small.
The solution leverages AI and sensor data to instantly and accurately identify inattention based on head position, eyelids being open or shut, direction of eye gaze, phone use, etc. Utilising technology from SmartDrive, which was acquired by Omnitracs in 2020, this intelligence is rooted in a 20-year history of training and informing sensors using insights and data from +300 million analysed risky driving events and +30 billion driving miles across all transport sectors.
Using two cameras built into a single unit, the solution provides visibility of the cab interior and the driver’s face, eyes, and hands to identify drowsiness, sleep, phone use, cigarette use, seatbelt use, and other safety-critical behaviours. It is only with two cameras that a fleet truly knows if a driver is attentive or not, even if the driver is wearing sunglasses.
SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+ enhances the risk detection that is already built into the SmartDrive SR4 SmartRecorder, continually making the thousands of vehicles on the road equipped with an SR4 smarter with each and every mile driven.
Additional benefits include:
- Over-the-air upgrades that allow for new capabilities to be added without costly equipment changes, continually providing improved ROI.
- Easy installation that helps fleets experience immediate value.
- Wide-angle and zoom-in views that provide context, so detection can be tied to the overall safety programme, aiding in determining if there are systemic issues that need to be resolved in a supportive manner, i.e., lack of sleep due to a medical or family issue.
“Inattention is a pandemic, and one that has become increasingly worse,” says Penny Brooks, UK Managing Director, SmartDrive. “SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+ addresses this problem head on using advanced technologies and analytics to keep our drivers safe and help all of us get home safely.”
SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+ will be available in the UK by the end of the Summer 2021.