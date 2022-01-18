VodaFone
Headline News

Apprenticeship

Apprentice LGV driver

BCA launches LGV Apprenticeship programme

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 - 09:45
No Comments
1,638 Views
Apprenticeship, Driver Shortage, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

BCA is hosting a number of regional apprenticeship open days to meet potential candidates interested in embarking on a career as a LGV (Large Goods Vehicle) Driver.

BCA LogoEvents are being staged in Sunderland on 19th January, 2022, Perry Barr Birmingham on the 2nd and 3rd of February and Sheerness (date to be confirmed).

BCA Automotive operate the UK’s largest transporter fleet supporting a large number of motor industry customers, including vehicle manufacturers and leasing companies.  BCA Automotive handles the movement of manufacturer’s vehicles from port of entry to retail dealerships and subsequent moves from dealerships into the wholesale used vehicle sector.

The LGV apprenticeship programme is open to individuals of all ages, and will run for 12 – 14 months throughout various locations nationwide.  No previous experience is necessary but candidates must hold a full UK car licence.  Post-graduation, candidates have the opportunity to achieve a Class 1 licence and earn a salary of up to £50,000.

During the opening day, prospective candidates will learn more about the benefits and reality of embarking on a career as a LGV driver, as well as an understanding of the apprenticeship course structure and exactly what the programme involves.   Apprenticeship provider SP Training will be on hand to assess potential candidates and invite successful candidates back for 1-1 interviews.

For further details, please contact drivingacademy@bca.com or see the BCA website at www.bca.co.uk

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Connected automated HGVs

Workforce chaos – how automation could ...

Jan 19, 2022No Comments

Around one million Britons are currently isolating with Covid-19, causing a staffing headache across many industries, including haulage and logistics. SNAP, Europe’s leading smart payment solutions provider

Traffic on a busy London road

Mayor of London highlights ...

A new report published yesterday (18th January 2022) by

Jan 19, 2022
Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

New border rules trigger lo...

Lorries bringing goods into Britain from Europe are being

Jan 18, 2022
ADAS Heads-up display

Autoglass teams up with BOS...

Autoglass, the UK’s leading vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration

Jan 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021233,616 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021143,922 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019105,522 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202159,070 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201850,328 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing