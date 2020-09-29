Are your tyres ready for action?

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is encouraging car owners to make monthly checks of air pressure, condition and tread on their tyres.
GEM’s call comes at the start of Tyre Safety Month (this Thursday 1 October), with its key safety message urging drivers not to ignore their tyres, and to check them once a month.
GEM chief executive Neil Worth explains: “Correctly inflated tyres with good levels of tread allow all the other safety systems on a car to work effectively. In a sudden emergency this could be significant in determining the outcome and protecting those involved.
“Under-inflated tyres reduce your vehicle’s ability to grip the road, and also compromise handling. This can result in unpredictable vehicle behaviour, and increases the risk of a tyre blowout, where sudden rapid deflation occurs.
“Over-inflated tyres have a smaller contact area with the road, leading to increased stopping distance and reduced grip. There’s likely to be a lot more wear across the central part of the tyre, leading to a shorter lifespan.
“So please don’t ignore your tyres. Check air pressure, condition and tread depth on a monthly basis.”
Checks ready for ACTion:
Use an accurate gauge to check that the air pressure is at recommended settings. Check the vehicles owner’s handbook if you’re not sure.
Check to ensure your tyres are in good condition. Lumps, bulges, cuts or cracks indicate damage to a tyre – and increase the risk of its failing in a critical situation.
Use an accurate gauge to ensure tread depth is above the minimum legal limit of 1.6mm. If you don’t have an accurate tread depth gauge, a 20p coin can be used as a guide to how close your tread is to the limit.
Anyone unsure about how to check tyres should check out the short videos published by GEM. They demonstrate how simple a task it is to make sure your tyres are in good condition, and advise on what to do if you come up against any problems.
There are heavy penalties for drivers using worn or defective tyres on their cars. Each bald or defective tyre carries a fine of up to £2,500 and three penalty points.
GEM is as usual supporting Tyre Safety Month, which runs nationwide until 31 October 2020.