Citroen celebrates 40th anniversary of the Citroen 2CV

Citroen is marking forty years since the launch of the “Charleston” special series. In October 1980, Citroen released 8,000 2CV Charleston models for a price of 24,800 Francs. The new model was designed to satisfy 2CV fans, with iconic round headlights and distinguishable maroon and black body paint.
Following the Citroen 2CV Spot from 1976, the 2CV6 Charleston marked the start of a new wave of limited editions. Though its finish was borrowed from the Citroen 2CV Club, the 2CV6 Charleston stood out from the crowd with its special upholstery and round headlights, just like those on the 2 CV Spécial.
The following year, in July 1981, the limited series model was so popular that it was put into mass-production at the Levallois plant and added to the Citroen catalogue. This version differed from the limited edition with its chrome headlights and grey, diamond-pattern upholstery.
Initially sold in Delage Red and Black, it later came with a Hélios Yellow and Black variant in July 1982, which was then replaced in July 1983 with a version coated in two shades of grey, Night Grey and Cormorant Grey.
Production continued in 1988 at the Mangualde plant in Portugal. The models produced at this site can be identified by their windows, which bear the name of the Spanish glazier, “Covina”.
On 27 July 1990, at 4:30 pm, the final 2CV to leave the Mangualde production line was a Night Grey and Cormorant Grey 2CV6 Charleston. This was the 5,114,969th and the last 2CV ever produced. The 2CV remains an icon of automotive history and a favourite of numerous collectors around the world. The Charleston contributed to this success over the last 10 years of production.
It is still possible to acquire one in the form of a three-inch miniature (€5) or key chain (€4), in the Lifestyle Citroen shop. The Charleston remains a popular choice, with one out of every five 2CV miniatures sold is a Charleston.
In 2008, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 2CV, a limited-edition Charleston was launched based on the Citroen C3 Pluriel Charleston, with the same Delage Red and Black exterior.