Advanced ‘digital twin’ of UK urban testbed for CAV development

UK-based driving simulation company, rFpro is collaborating with London’s Smart Mobility Living Lab (SMLL) to develop an advanced digital twin of its urban testbed for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs). The new ‘digital twin’ will capture all the elements of the test environment and help enable vehicle manufacturers and technology suppliers to accelerate the development of CAVs.
Smart Mobility Living Lab (SMLL) was a co-innovation project, part-funded by Innovate UK and CCAV, led by TRL and a consortium of partners with world-leading expertise in transport and technology, including Cisco, DG Cities and Transport for London.
Matt Daley, rFpro’s Managing Director, says: “Digital twins help vehicle manufacturers to significantly accelerate the development of CAVs, saving time and cost, because virtual testing is so much more productive than physical testing. Testing in a virtual environment is the only cost-effective way to introduce self-learning systems to the limitless number of scenarios that can occur in the real world. Most AI systems learn by experience, but training using only real-road data is too slow.”
Richard Cuerden, TRL Academy Director, adds: “Simulation is a critical part of the vehicle development process and is key to getting CAVs on to our roads safely. The SMLL is already the world’s most advanced urban test facility for CAVs but we believe the addition of rFpro’s advanced digital twin will offer significant additional value to our customers.”
Source: Auto Futures