Headline News

Advanced ‘digital twin’ of UK urban testbed for CAV development

Monday, October 5, 2020 - 07:58
No Comments
690 Views
Autonomous Vehicles, CAV, Connected Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

UK-based driving simulation company, rFpro is collaborating with London’s Smart Mobility Living Lab (SMLL) to develop an advanced digital twin of its urban testbed for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs). The new ‘digital twin’ will capture all the elements of the test environment and help enable vehicle manufacturers and technology suppliers to accelerate the development of CAVs.

CAVs

rFpro’s simulation environment is used by the automotive and motorsport industries for the development and testing of autonomous vehicles, ADAS, vehicle dynamics and human factor studies

Smart Mobility Living Lab (SMLL) was a co-innovation project, part-funded by Innovate UK and CCAV, led by TRL and a consortium of partners with world-leading expertise in transport and technology, including Cisco, DG Cities and Transport for London.

Matt Daley, rFpro’s Managing Director, says: “Digital twins help vehicle manufacturers to significantly accelerate the development of CAVs, saving time and cost, because virtual testing is so much more productive than physical testing. Testing in a virtual environment is the only cost-effective way to introduce self-learning systems to the limitless number of scenarios that can occur in the real world. Most AI systems learn by experience, but training using only real-road data is too slow.”

Richard Cuerden, TRL Academy Director, adds: “Simulation is a critical part of the vehicle development process and is key to getting CAVs on to our roads safely. The SMLL is already the world’s most advanced urban test facility for CAVs but we believe the addition of rFpro’s advanced digital twin will offer significant additional value to our customers.”

Source: Auto Futures

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Bevan Group

Bevan Group lands coveted award

Oct 05, 2020No Comments

Bevan Group’s unwavering sustainability commitment and market-leading product warranty have earned it another top industry accolade. The West Midlands-based company was crowned Bodybuilder of the Year at

Predicted impact of 5G on t...

Delivering 5G connectivity to the transport and logistics industry

Oct 05, 2020
wheel alignment

Bluetooth 3D setting the st...

Supplied by the leading provider of wheel alignment equipment

Oct 05, 2020
Road Haulage Association

Gove accuses RHA of not bei...

The relationship with Cabinet minister Michael Gove and the

Oct 02, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201924,480 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201920,184 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201919,056 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,840 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201818,504 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing