Volvo Trucks make gains in fuel efficiency & performance

Friday, November 12, 2021 - 10:01
Volvo Trucks is introducing several important new updates to its 11 and 13-litre Euro-6 engines that will further improve fuel consumption and drivability.

The lower fuel consumption is being achieved through reduced friction in the engine and a refined combustion process. The engine torque is expertly controlled in a smart way by the updated I-See feature, which optimises the engine’s performance by considering the road topography ahead in combination with the vehicle’s weight.

“Cutting fuel consumption is crucial for all transport companies, especially those with longhaul operations. At the same time, they want to have instant access to high performance. Now with these latest enhancements to our proven driveline technology, they can benefit from this unique combination of saving fuel and upgraded drivability,” says Christian Coolsaet, Managing Director of Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland.

“Although it is a bit too early to share the exact fuel efficiency improvement figures, what we can say is that our field tests with customers are proving to be very promising.”

On top of the projected gains in fuel efficiency, significant drivability improvements are also being introduced thanks to the new way in which the I-Shift gearbox interacts with the engine. The updated I-Shift will use a new gear shifting strategy that provides faster shifting and also gives a smoother and more harmonious driving experience.

I-Save logo on side of cab

Volvo is to introduce updates to its 11 and 13-litre Euro-6 engines that will further improve fuel consumption and drivability.

“Best-ever fuel performance” on UK test route

The Volvo FH 460 with I-Save is already Volvo’s most fuel-efficient 44-tonne tractor unit and holds the fuel efficiency record (9.49 mpg) around the Commercial Motor test route, which runs from Nuneaton up the M6, crossing the country close to the border with Scotland on local roads, before returning south on the M1. The route covers 494km of motorway, 121km of severe gradients and 145km of trunk roads.

With the driveline updates to come in 2022, Volvo Trucks believes the record can be improved even further.

“We are already seeing the positive impact our FH with I-Save is having on fuel performance for operators up and down the country. We’ve got plenty of examples of fleets where it is outperforming any other marque of truck they are running on like-for-like, comparable work,” adds Coolsaet.

Sales of the new updated drivelines have already started, with the first deliveries to commence in 2022.

Volvo Trucks plans to become fossil free

Volvo Trucks’ goal is that electric trucks will account for half of its sales in 2030 and 10 years later, in 2040, all Volvo trucks sold should be fossil free. The internal combustion engine will continue to play a role and improved efficiency coming from these new driveline advances is one important way to contribute to lower CO2 emissions.

“We are committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change, and we are taking firm action to dramatically lower CO2 emissions related to on-road freight transport,” concludes Coolsaet.

