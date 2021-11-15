Fleet Alliance scoops hat-trick of awards

Fleet Alliance has won an astonishing hat-trick of awards at the Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) awards event, scooping the accolades for the Best Large Leasing Broker, plus Best Large Leasing Broker Customer Service and Best Electric Vehicle Leasing Broker.
The Glasgow-based vehicle funding and fleet management specialist, which manages in excess of 30,000 vehicles on behalf of corporate clients, enjoyed triple success as the event returned after an involuntary break caused by the Covid pandemic.
Fleet Alliance CEO, Andy Bruce, paid tribute to the “outstanding efforts of our team in what still remain tricky market conditions, with hybrid working due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and the well-documented vehicle supply situation caused by a global shortage of semi-conductors”.
“These three awards are a fitting tribute to the superb efforts of our people in delivering outstanding results against a backdrop of very difficult external factors,” he said.
The Leasing Broker Federation judging panel found selecting this year’s winners, which were announced at the exclusive Home House Club in London, far from an easy task due to the strength of the entries and the levels of innovation shown right the way across the leasing broker sector.
Paul Hollick, Chair of the Association of Fleet Professionals and Chair of the Leasing Broker Federation Awards judges, said: “In my view, the quality this year is the best ever and in a lot of categories, it was very, very close between not just the top two but the top four.
“It is obvious that there is a lot of innovation in the sector – especially in the support of EVs, SME deployment and electrifying the UK.
“What really hit me was the CSI results all the brokers are achieving. When comparing the broker segment to the leasing segment, I think there are some real lessons that the leasing companies should deploy to improve their own customer/ driver satisfaction.
“The broker segment really is leading the way in terms of customer satisfaction in what is a very difficult market to achieve good results, as there are so many moving parts and touch points with both drivers and customers in this sector,” he said.
This year’s outstanding results continue Fleet Alliance’s success at the LBF awards as, when they were last held in October 2019, the company claimed the awards for Best Large Leasing Broker Customer Service and Best Green Leasing Broker.
The trio of 2021 LBF awards were accepted by Fleet Alliance commercial director, David Blackmore.