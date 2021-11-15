VodaFone
Headline News

Awards

David Blackmore accepts the award for Best Large Leasing Broker from sponsor Moneypenny

Fleet Alliance scoops hat-trick of awards

Monday, November 15, 2021 - 09:05
No Comments
714 Views
Awards, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Fleet Alliance has won an astonishing hat-trick of awards at the Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) awards event, scooping the accolades for the Best Large Leasing Broker, plus Best Large Leasing Broker Customer Service and Best Electric Vehicle Leasing Broker.

The Glasgow-based vehicle funding and fleet management specialist, which manages in excess of 30,000 vehicles on behalf of corporate clients, enjoyed triple success as the event returned after an involuntary break caused by the Covid pandemic.

Fleet Alliance CEO, Andy Bruce, paid tribute to the “outstanding efforts of our team in what still remain tricky market conditions, with hybrid working due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and the well-documented vehicle supply situation caused by a global shortage of semi-conductors”.

“These three awards are a fitting tribute to the superb efforts of our people in delivering outstanding results against a backdrop of very difficult external factors,” he said.

The Leasing Broker Federation judging panel found selecting this year’s winners, which were announced at the exclusive Home House Club in London, far from an easy task due to the strength of the entries and the levels of innovation shown right the way across the leasing broker sector.

Paul Hollick, Chair of the Association of Fleet Professionals and Chair of the Leasing Broker Federation Awards judges, said: “In my view, the quality this year is the best ever and in a lot of categories, it was very, very close between not just the top two but the top four.

“It is obvious that there is a lot of innovation in the sector – especially in the support of EVs, SME deployment and electrifying the UK.

“What really hit me was the CSI results all the brokers are achieving. When comparing the broker segment to the leasing segment, I think there are some real lessons that the leasing companies should deploy to improve their own customer/ driver satisfaction.

“The broker segment really is leading the way in terms of customer satisfaction in what is a very difficult market to achieve good results, as there are so many moving parts and touch points with both drivers and customers in this sector,” he said.

This year’s outstanding results continue Fleet Alliance’s success at the LBF awards as, when they were last held in October 2019, the company claimed the awards for Best Large Leasing Broker Customer Service and Best Green Leasing Broker.

The trio of 2021 LBF awards were accepted by Fleet Alliance commercial director, David Blackmore.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Centrica launches pure electric car scheme fo...

Nov 15, 2021No Comments

Every Centrica employee is being offered the chance to slam the brakes on their emissions after the company launched a fully electric salary sacrifice car lease scheme.

Peter Smyth Transport Training articulated truck

Peter Smythe Transport Trai...

The first ever off-road test for HGV drivers conducted

Nov 15, 2021
MAN Truck & Bus Electric truck

Battery-electric trucks are...

In the first feasibility study on the electrification of

Nov 15, 2021
Renault Retail Group courtesy cars

Renault Retail Group switch...

Renault Retail Group is providing customers with a highly

Nov 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021227,040 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021139,422 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201987,060 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201845,906 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201843,542 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing