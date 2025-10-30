New Volkswagen Transporter named ‘Best LCV Range’

The Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ new Transporter has continued its winning streak, taking home the ‘Best LCV Range’ award at the 2025/2026 The New Car World Championships.
Judges lauded its ‘legendary qualities’ as an everyday workhorse and safe, highly effective people carrier. Its unrivalled practicality, a 6.8m3 load volume, 1.2-tonne payload and 2.8-tonne towing capacity ensures it stands out from its competitors.
The first Transporter went into production in 1950 and it has since become the most successful commercial vehicle with the longest production run in Europe to date.
Now into its seventh generation, the Transporter range includes a Panel Van, Kombi, Shuttle and double-cab variants, as well as a choice of powertrains (diesel, eHybrid and all-electric) and wheelbase (standard and long), to suit virtually any requirement.
The New Car World Championships (www.newcarworldchamps.com), run by Best Cars of the Year (Best COTY), celebrate the greatest new vehicles, as judged by an experienced international panel of automotive titans and a public vote.
Commenting on the award, Mike Rutherford, Founder of Best Cars of the Year, said: “Legend is an overused word in the vehicle design, manufacturing and retailing world. But it’s no exaggeration to say that Transporter has earned legendary status for itself over the last 75 years. And deservedly so.
“Transporter’s range of body styles and state-of-the-art powertrains is wide. Its appeal to drivers and passengers of all ages, classes, professions and lifestyles is extensive. It has a proven track record of being a highly durable, dependable, long-lasting vehicle that tends to hold its value well. And in its latest, seventh-generation guise, it really does drive more like a quality car than a mere workhorse van.”
Eve Tyers, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, added:“It’s great to see our new Transporter family selected as the ‘Best LCV range’ on the market by such an esteemed judging panel. As we celebrate 75 years of the Transporter, the continued recognition of the vehicle goes to show its enduring popularity and practicality as the perfect companion for van drivers everywhere.”