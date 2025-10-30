Headline News

Certas Energy opens next-generation bunker site

Certas Energy opens next-generation bunker site

Thursday, October 30, 2025 - 09:38
Yesterday, 29th October, the UK’s largest independent fuel distributor, Certas Energy, marked the first addition to the company’s network in five years with the official launch of Omega, its new £1.2 million bunker site in Warrington.

Mike Heaton with the Mayor of Warrington, Cllr Mo Hussain. Image: Certas Energy

The opening event was attended by industry representatives, including those from the Road Haulage Association and the AA, local politicians, including the Mayor of Warrington, Cllr Mo Hussain and ward council member, Councillor Stuart Mann.

Now fully operational, the bunker site represents a major improvement to transport infrastructure in the North West.

Certas Energy has also announced the Omega site offers unique high-speed refuelling capabilities, with nozzles dispensing up to 120 litres per minute and the ability to refuel up to four vehicles at a time.

Additionally, the bunker has been fitted industry-leading on-site safety measures, such as CCTV monitoring and anti-skimming devices, making it one of the most secure and efficient refuelling locations in the region.

AA truck being refuelled with HVO from the bunker. Image: Certas Energy

As part of the company’s commitment to supporting the transition to lower-carbon fuels, the Omega site offers Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) alongside Diesel (DERV) and AdBlue, bringing the total number of Certas bunker sites dispensing HVO at the pump to 17 nationwide.

The bunker allows for flexibility, so that if future demand for HVO exceeds diesel, tank compartments can be easily reconfigured to accommodate higher volumes.

Its strategic location, near Junction 8 of the M62, bridges the gap between Certas Energy’s existing Port of Liverpool and Trafford Park (Manchester) bunkers, offering greater convenience, flexibility, and choice to logistics and haulage operators across the North West.

Image: Certas Energy

Mike Heaton, Head of Estate Development at Certas Energy, said: “Opening the Omega site with the support of local politicians and transport representatives marks an important step forward in our strategy to expand and modernise our nationwide bunker network while also making lower-carbon fuels like HVO more accessible to UK fleets.

“The location was chosen based on strong customer demand in the Warrington area, with around 14,000 HGVs and a further 21,000 LCVs passing Junction 8 in either direction each day. Its prime position makes refuelling easier, faster, and more secure for drivers across the region.”

