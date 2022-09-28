Hendrick European hails longevity of Michelin X Multi D tyres

Hendrick European, provider of customised logistics and transportation services across Ireland and Europe, has seen exceptional mileage from the MICHELIN X Multi D tyres it runs across its fleet – with one set clocking 500,000 km.
The Dublin-based firm, which specialises in road transport, groupage and distribution of all types of goods, operates 95 trucks and 150 trailers from depots in Ireland, UK and Poland.
Paul Hendrick, European Director and Maintenance Manager, hailed the longevity of the MICHELIN X Multi D tyres fitted on one of his Scania trucks used in continental Europe. It was regrooved after 500,000 km and ran for another 50,000 km.
“We have 40 years’ experience in supply chain management, and I’ve never seen anything like that before,” he says. “Most of the Michelin drive tyres will see 400- to 450,000 km, which is exceptional. The big win is that there’s very little downtime so we’re improving the sustainability of our operations.”
He adds: “What you’re spending on the Michelin tyres is really value for money. It’s a premium product and has proven itself time and again on our trucks and trailers.”
Hendrick has also seen great results from the MICHELIN X Multi tyres specified as original equipment on 20 new trucks which have joined his fleet in recent months.
The mixed fleet of trucks are fitted with MICHELIN 315/70 R22.5 X Multi Z and D tyres on the steer and drive axles respectively. They are pulling trailers utilising 385/65 R22.5 X Multi T fitments.
In total, 90 per cent of the company’s growing commercial vehicle fleet, including Euroliners, tautliners, flat beds and refrigerated trailers, now operate on Michelin tyres.
Having previously conducted its tyre maintenance in-house, Hendrick European is benefiting from the services provided by Michelin advocate dealer Midland Tyre Services (MTS) – one of Ireland’s largest fleet mobility businesses. The switch followed an in-depth analysis provided by Michelin Account Manager David Brassington and MTS Commercial Director Chris Parle.
After the company partnered with MTS to service its Irish operations, its fleet has suffered fewer breakdowns and incidents of accidental damage than ever before.
“They are doing a great job. The technicians come into our yard and check our trucks and trailers and give us a comprehensive picture of any issues they might have so problems can be quickly resolved,” Hendrick says. “For the size of our fleet, our tyre bill is very modest. I’ve had people asking how I manage to cut costs of managing the tyres, but if you put a premium Michelin product on, there’s no need to replace it. You are really getting the life out of the tyre and that’s what we pay for.
“Nothing comes close to Michelin. We’ve run a number of tests in recent years with other brands and Michelin blew them all out of the water.”