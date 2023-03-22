VodaFone
IVECO Training Academy opens its doors to the next generation

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
IVECO’s cutting-edge Training Academy will soon be ready to welcome over 480 technicians and 100 commercial staff each year for the highest standard of training.

Training Academy at Winsford

Training Academy at Winsford

The purpose-built facility consists of classrooms for understanding and learning critical lessons, meeting rooms for discussion, and state-of-the-art workshops equipped to lead practical training utilising the latest equipment. Its ambitious and highly motivated attendees will learn to deliver unrivalled service in each of their disciplines, both in the workshop and customer facing.

Kinhode Aloumon, IVECO Training Manager, said “We want to lead by example. Our workshops and classrooms are a model for dealerships, these spaces set the standard and serve as flagships. From the very best technicians to the most informed commercial staff, the IVECO Training Academy aims to provide the very best tuition that will go on to help our customers.”

The recent launch of the class-leading IVECO eDaily means that in addition to tuition on repair and maintenance of combustion models, this Training Academy can facilitate the latest teachings on electric vehicles. Safety is paramount when working on EVs, and so the highest level of precaution and best practices are instilled from the very beginning, with this all becoming second nature to those passing through the Training Academy. High-tech diagnostics help technicians collate vital information before expert mechanical advice is demonstrated and experienced first-hand.

The IVECO technicians also continue to learn the very latest advice and techniques for working on diesel and Natural Gas vehicles. Electrification is not the only route to help decarbonise fleets with alternative fuels providing a viable option for many operators today. When run on biomethane, vehicles can already deliver an up to 95% CO2 reduction and, with certain feedstocks, it is even possible to become carbon negative with a reduction in emissions of up to 121%. IVECO is also looking to the future with new technologies such as fuel cell and hydrogen power.

IVECO engine compartment open for maintenanceBernard Jones, Senior Technical Training Manager, said “Face to face tuition is important. From an instructional point of view you can truly get a good sense of how well someone is understanding through the feedback they are giving. Technicians are an essential part of the IVECO team, talented individuals that contribute to the whole business and its desire to deliver the best possible service. IVECO training emphasises and instils important values such as attention to detail and taking pride in your work.”

Alumni of the IVECO Apprenticeship Programme holding a Service Technician Certificate are welcomed to the Training Academy in Winsford, alongside their commercial colleagues, to further develop and maintain their impressive skillsets. With every element of IVECO meeting the same high standards, IVECO delivers the very best service for customers.

The IVECO Training Academy comprises eight classrooms to help delegates learn the theory behind their real-world exercises. IVECO encourages and promotes innovative training methods to ensure attendees are equipped and can anticipate future customer requests. Augmented reality, virtual experiences, and micro-learning help keep participants engaged and maximise learning potential.

In addition to technical tuition, training for commercial staff will deliver an all-encompassing programme. From fully understanding the importance of a customer’s Total Cost of Ownership to the perfect vehicle handover, the IVECO classrooms intend to facilitate gold-standard teachings on how to better understand a customer’s needs. Customer centricity is a top priority and so coaching to achieve maximum customer satisfaction is a strong focus.

Globally, the IVECO Academy welcomes over 14,000 technicians and 2,000 sales representatives, all receiving class-leading tuition to ensure excellent service for customers all over the world. The ethos of the Academy is to have one united standard of excellence.

