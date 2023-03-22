Jaama launches Key2 QuickStart to help SMEs run their fleets more efficiently

With vehicle fleet costs spiralling and more compliance regulation than ever, regardless of fleet size, Jaama has launched a new version of its award-winning Key2 asset management software that is specifically designed for sub-100 car and commercial vehicle fleets.
Called Key2 QuickStart it provides all of the essential functionality of Jaama’s Key2 asset management system which currently manages over 1.45m fleet vehicles, and can be fully implemented and functional in as little as seven working days.
Key2 QuickStart incorporates the crucial functionality required to help run an efficient fleet which includes vehicle and driver management, accident management, risk profiling and it can also be used in conjunction with Jaama’s award winning MyVehicle smartphone driver app.
The vehicle management functionality includes full maintenance scheduling which helps control planned maintenance and minimise downtime, full cost analysis to enable informed decisions regarding optimum replacement cycles to be made and a DVLA look up facility to check vehicle details by registration, and import them into Key2 QuickStart to avoid manual data entry.
The driver management functionality includes P11d and P46 reporting, accident management and individual risk profiling based on accidents, driver mileage history and endorsements obtained from Jaama’s driver licence checking service.
Also available is MyVehicleApp which is a really powerful tool for car and CV fleets, driver checks are driven through the app as are mileage submissions. All driver submitted data is uploaded through the app direct to Key2 QuickStart, your configurable dashboard within Key2 QuickStart can provide information and notify you of anomalies by exception in real-time. Servicing, emergency information and driver policy information is also available through the app.
The focus of Key2 QuickStart is very much on simplicity, practicality and ease of use so that an army of staff isn’t required to implement and maintain the system. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, the look and feel of the system is familiar and companies have the ability to choose their own dashboards and report templates to enable them to analyse, track, measure and manage based on their bespoke business needs.
Key2 QuickStart comes with the support, benefits and assurances of all Jaama systems but has now been made accessible for small fleets:
- Inclusive bi-annual software updates meaning you benefit from all the additional functionality and updates, ensuring you are always running the most up-to-date system.
- The largest dedicated support team in the industry available to handle any questions you may have.
- An accessible documentation portal detailing aspects of your system.
- Training either onsite or remotely for when your team changes or new functionality is introduced.
- An assigned Customer Experience Manager, dedicated to understanding your business needs and ensuring you are getting the most out of your system.
Once Key2 QuickStart is successfully implemented, any additional modules can be added as and when your fleet requirements evolve.
Key QuickStart’s launch has come as a direct response from the vast number of companies who need help in automating their fleet as they are faced with rising vehicle and staffing costs, and greater legislative challenges.
“The majority of smaller fleets either run their vehicles on excel spreadsheets which are both time consuming and inefficient or on a system not fit for purpose. Key2 QuickStart has been designed to automate all fleet data and processes to make an immediate and positive impact on the quality of a company’s vehicle and driver management. All fleets will be able to make more informed decisions using their new data,” explained Martin Evans, Jaama’s managing director.
“QuickStart empowers companies to get the information they want; in the format they want and when they want it. Our systems support companies to manage their safety and compliance challenges more efficiently based on almost 20 years of developing the Key2 platform in partnership with our fleet customers,” he added.