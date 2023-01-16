VodaFone
Croydon haulier achieves ninth FORS Gold Award

Monday, January 16, 2023 - 09:42
A Croydon logistics firm is starting 2023 in pole position after achieving the industry’s coveted Gold standard Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) award for the ninth year in a row.

ELB Partners has renewed its commitment to vehicle safety and environmental best practice by retaining the sector’s top accolade, after undergoing a comprehensive audit of its 60-strong fleet of trucks and trailers.

FORS Gold Award LogoThe family-run logistics specialist, which is a member of the Pallet-Track network, is the only London-based business to hold the award for nine years consecutively.

The 53-year-old company is committed to reducing emissions, having invested in EURO6 engines which are all Low Emission Zone (LEZ) and Direct Vision Standard (DVS) compliant.

ELB Partners, which also retained its Bronze and Silver accreditations, has invested heavily in camera technology to improve driver vision and protect vulnerable road users.

Peter Eason, managing director of ELB Partners, said: “This achievement is testament to the hard work of the whole team and particularly the efforts of commercial director, Dan Philpot, who has ensured our operation meets FORS’s strict standards.

“As a London-based haulier, we deal with complex and challenging urban environments on a daily basis and, as a result, public safety is paramount to our operation.

“Retaining the gold standard for so long demonstrates our commitment to health, safety and the environment and we have made major investments in our fleet to ensure we are increasing visibility and reducing our emissions.

“Increasingly, businesses are looking to the FORS-recognised standard when selecting a logistics partner so this accreditation will also help to future-proof our business.

“We are delighted with this achievement and proud to be setting the standard for the logistics industry.”

FORS, which offers gold, silver and bronze awards, is a method of recognising fleet operations that comply with the requirements of the FORS Standard which is based upon lawfulness, safety, efficiency, and environmental protection. Fleet operations are audited against the requirements of an approved FORS certification body.

ELB was established in 1970 as a three-person partnership and Peter bought the business from his father George in 1985. It now employs around 60 staff and moved to a brand-new 60,000 sq. ft headquarters in Beddington Farm Road in 2021

Leave A Comment

