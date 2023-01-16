VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Clive Cowern Transport improves sustainability with connected Carrier Transicold Vector Trailer Units

Monday, January 16, 2023 - 10:49
No Comments
2,352 Views
Fleet Management, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Refrigeration Units, Secondary News, Trailer

Shropshire-based Clive Cowern Transport has improved fleet sustainability with 10 new temperature-controlled trailers, featuring nine flagship Carrier Transicold Vector ® HE 19 multi-temperature (MT) units and a single mono-temperature Vector 1550. The digitally enabled units connect to Carrier Transicold’s telematics platform and are backed by a BluEdge service contract, allowing for improved operational efficiency throughout the life of the products

Clive Cowern Transport’s new Vector HE 19 and Vector 1550 units are mounted to 13.6-metre temperature-controlled trailers from Chereau and Schmitz Cargobull, respectively. All 10 units are backed by Carrier’s powerful telematics package and replace older competitor-cooled assets, cementing Carrier’s position as the company’s main refrigerated equipment supplier across its 53-strong mixed commercial vehicle fleet.

“The accurate refrigeration and premium fuel performance we saw from our first Carrier unit was outstanding, so when it came to the latest order, they were our obvious first call,” said Tony Jasper, Operations Manager, Clive Cowern Transport. “The combination of Carrier’s trailer technology and telematics offering means we’re seeing fuel efficiency far beyond what our previous supplier’s products could manage.”

Both the Vector HE 19 and Vector 1550 units feature Carrier Transicold’s E-Drive all-electric technology, which helps to reduce refrigerant leak rates by up to 55% while also cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The Vector HE 19 units combine the E-Drive with a new multi-speed engine design, delivering up to 30% fuel savings when compared to the previous generation Vector 1950. In addition, the system’s fully hermetic scroll compressor and economiser provides a 40% increase in refrigeration capacity during pull-down and is 19% more efficient when plugged into the electrical grid on standby – all while being 3 dB(A) quieter than the legacy unit, helping to significantly reduce sound pollution.

Clive Cowern Transport also benefits from Carrier Transicold’s powerful connected technology and telematics platform. This allows the business to remotely alter the set point or operation mode of its Carrier-cooled assets, clear any alarms, initiate defrosts and carry out pre-trip checks from any connected device around the world – all helping to improve operational efficiency and further reduce fuel consumption.

“From the word ‘go’ we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from Tony and his team, who have been consistently impressed with the sustainability improvements we’ve unlocked for them,” said Andy Barnes, Account Manager, Carrier Transicold UK.

Delivering a mixture of goods, including food and pharmaceuticals nationwide, the new trailers are expected to cover 160,000 km annually. The new units are also backed by Carrier Transicold’s highest-level BluEdge Elite fixed cost full-service maintenance package, which includes annual temperature control testing and certification, full regulatory checks and access to Carrier’s oneCALL 24/7 incident management service.

With more than 30 years of experience in the transport and logistics sector, Clive Cowern is a haulage and pallet distribution specialist offering services worldwide. Its new refrigerated solutions support Carrier’s 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goal of helping its customers reduce their carbon footprint by more than 1 gigaton

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Britishvolt appoints administrators

Jan 18, 2023No Comments

The recent collapse of Britishvolt, a company focused on developing battery manufacturing in the UK, has resulted in the loss of nearly 300 jobs. This setback for

Courier prices reach record...

December data from the TEG Road Transport Price Index

Jan 18, 2023

Managing your commercial fl...

5 steps to keeping your business moving. Every business

Jan 18, 2023

Ogilvie deliver fleet of ne...

Leading surveying specialists, 40SEVEN and IETG, have just taken

Jan 17, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Annie Button

    Annie Button is a versatile,

    Jan 11, 20236,696 Views
    Car Manufacturing

    Chip crisis subdues new car ma...

    The UK new car market

    Jan 09, 20236,096 Views

    How to optimise Last Mile Deli...

    Last Mile Deliveries take place

    Jan 09, 20235,256 Views

    Which types of marketing are m...

    There can be no doubt

    Jan 11, 20235,220 Views

    EV review and predictions for ...

    It’s been hard to keep

    Jan 09, 20235,094 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022107,208 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202269,594 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202246,776 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202236,666 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202230,168 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Britishvolt appoints administr...

    The recent collapse of Britishvolt,

    Jan 18, 2023

    Courier prices reach record le...

    December data from the TEG

    Jan 18, 2023

    Managing your commercial fleet

    5 steps to keeping your

    Jan 18, 2023

    Ogilvie deliver fleet of new s...

    Leading surveying specialists, 40SEVEN and

    Jan 17, 2023

    First GRIDSERVE Electric Super...

    GRIDSERVE get off to a

    Jan 17, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing