Clive Cowern Transport improves sustainability with connected Carrier Transicold Vector Trailer Units

Shropshire-based Clive Cowern Transport has improved fleet sustainability with 10 new temperature-controlled trailers, featuring nine flagship Carrier Transicold Vector ® HE 19 multi-temperature (MT) units and a single mono-temperature Vector 1550. The digitally enabled units connect to Carrier Transicold’s telematics platform and are backed by a BluEdge service contract, allowing for improved operational efficiency throughout the life of the products
Clive Cowern Transport’s new Vector HE 19 and Vector 1550 units are mounted to 13.6-metre temperature-controlled trailers from Chereau and Schmitz Cargobull, respectively. All 10 units are backed by Carrier’s powerful telematics package and replace older competitor-cooled assets, cementing Carrier’s position as the company’s main refrigerated equipment supplier across its 53-strong mixed commercial vehicle fleet.
“The accurate refrigeration and premium fuel performance we saw from our first Carrier unit was outstanding, so when it came to the latest order, they were our obvious first call,” said Tony Jasper, Operations Manager, Clive Cowern Transport. “The combination of Carrier’s trailer technology and telematics offering means we’re seeing fuel efficiency far beyond what our previous supplier’s products could manage.”
Both the Vector HE 19 and Vector 1550 units feature Carrier Transicold’s E-Drive all-electric technology, which helps to reduce refrigerant leak rates by up to 55% while also cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
The Vector HE 19 units combine the E-Drive with a new multi-speed engine design, delivering up to 30% fuel savings when compared to the previous generation Vector 1950. In addition, the system’s fully hermetic scroll compressor and economiser provides a 40% increase in refrigeration capacity during pull-down and is 19% more efficient when plugged into the electrical grid on standby – all while being 3 dB(A) quieter than the legacy unit, helping to significantly reduce sound pollution.
Clive Cowern Transport also benefits from Carrier Transicold’s powerful connected technology and telematics platform. This allows the business to remotely alter the set point or operation mode of its Carrier-cooled assets, clear any alarms, initiate defrosts and carry out pre-trip checks from any connected device around the world – all helping to improve operational efficiency and further reduce fuel consumption.
“From the word ‘go’ we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from Tony and his team, who have been consistently impressed with the sustainability improvements we’ve unlocked for them,” said Andy Barnes, Account Manager, Carrier Transicold UK.
Delivering a mixture of goods, including food and pharmaceuticals nationwide, the new trailers are expected to cover 160,000 km annually. The new units are also backed by Carrier Transicold’s highest-level BluEdge Elite fixed cost full-service maintenance package, which includes annual temperature control testing and certification, full regulatory checks and access to Carrier’s oneCALL 24/7 incident management service.
With more than 30 years of experience in the transport and logistics sector, Clive Cowern is a haulage and pallet distribution specialist offering services worldwide. Its new refrigerated solutions support Carrier’s 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goal of helping its customers reduce their carbon footprint by more than 1 gigaton