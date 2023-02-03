VodaFone
Video-based safety solutions to help you keep your team, vehicles and business protected

Friday, February 3, 2023 - 13:50
Advertorial, Fleet Management

 Businesses of all sizes are looking at how they can reduce risk and create a love for their brand – to create a more sustainable future. 

Whether it’s meeting Duty of Care compliance or Sustainability targets, reducing insurance risks and costs, or finding innovative ways to respond to government policies, fleet managers in the public and private sectors, can now keep a close eye on their employees’ experiences when out on the road – all from the comfort of wherever they’re working. 

It’s quite simple – thanks to the video-based safety solutions from Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics. With these products and services, fleet operators can encourage safe driving styles and behaviours (i.e. removing distractions), that make sure their employees (and other road users) are as safe as possible, when they’re out and about. They also have the added protection of having road incident evidence at their fingertips, if something happens on route – all ready to support a possible insurance claim. A welcome relief when it comes to preventing fraudulent claims. 

What’s more, telematics data insight and reporting can provide a ‘lens’ into how their fleet is running overall, so they have a closer understanding of what needs to happen to boost efficiencies, spend return and customer experience, minimise risk and maximise road safety.

To download our Video-based safety solutions eFlyer click HERE.

Or to register your interest and find out more from one of our Fleet Sales Specialist please click HERE

 

 

 

