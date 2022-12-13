Jai Kanwar & Clemente Theotokis

Jai Kanwar, Co-Founder, MD, of Zeus Labs

Jai is Co-Founder and joint Managing Director of Zeus Labs, a digital freight platform offering an entirely new approach to managing the road freight supply chain. He was born in Miami but grew up in London, where, during his school years, he met Zeus Labs co-founder Clemente Theotokis. Inspired by his father and grandfather, who built Apollo Tyres into a global enterprise, Jai always knew he wanted to start his own business. In 2018, while studying Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), he and Clemente launched Zeus Labs. Jai speaks fluent English and Hindi and is a Taekwondo black belt.

Jai’s focus at Zeus Labs is on sales and marketing. A creative thinker, he’s passionate about building the brand and a company culture that inspires, motivates and fosters a team and stakeholder attitude that helps fully enable the company’s pioneering vision. He’s also committed to ensuring Zeus Labs is as efficient and productive as possible, applying best in class management strategies and systems.

Clemente Theotokis, Co-Founder, MD, Zeus Labs

Clemente is Co-Founder and joint Managing Director of Zeus Labs, a digital freight platform offering an entirely new approach to managing the road freight supply chain. He founded the company with school friend and fellow entrepreneur Jai Kanwar in 2018, while the pair were still in their early 20s. Clemente was studying Mathematics and Statistics at King’s College London at the time. Half Italian and half Greek, he was born in Buenos Aires but grew up in London. Clemente speaks English and Italian fluently, as well as Spanish, French and Greek and is an 18-time national fencing champion.

With a mathematical mind, his areas of responsibility at Zeus Labs are mainly oriented around Tech, Product, Finance, and Operations. His statistical expertise and analytical mindset has been key to delivering truly innovative solutions that redefine the freight sector. He’s also strongly driven by the positive environmental impact Zeus can have on the movement of freight globally.

Contributing Posts:

Driving a sustainable supply chain