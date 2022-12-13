VodaFone
Headline News

Jai Kanwar & Clemente Theotokis

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 - 10:45
No Comments
1,890 Views
Expert Bio

Jai Kanwar, Co-Founder, MD, of Zeus Labs

Jai is Co-Founder and joint Managing Director of Zeus Labs, a digital freight platform offering an entirely new approach to managing the road freight supply chain. He was born in Miami but grew up in London, where, during his school years, he met Zeus Labs co-founder Clemente Theotokis. Inspired by his father and grandfather, who built Apollo Tyres into a global enterprise, Jai always knew he wanted to start his own business. In 2018, while studying Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), he and Clemente launched Zeus Labs. Jai speaks fluent English and Hindi and is a Taekwondo black belt.

Jai’s focus at Zeus Labs is on sales and marketing. A creative thinker, he’s passionate about building the brand and a company culture that inspires, motivates and fosters a team and stakeholder attitude that helps fully enable the company’s pioneering vision. He’s also committed to ensuring Zeus Labs is as efficient and productive as possible, applying best in class management strategies and systems.

Clemente Theotokis, Co-Founder, MD, Zeus Labs

Clemente is Co-Founder and joint Managing Director of Zeus Labs, a digital freight platform offering an entirely new approach to managing the road freight supply chain. He founded the company with school friend and fellow entrepreneur Jai Kanwar in 2018, while the pair were still in their early 20s. Clemente was studying Mathematics and Statistics at King’s College London at the time. Half Italian and half Greek, he was born in Buenos Aires but grew up in London. Clemente speaks English and Italian fluently, as well as Spanish, French and Greek and is an 18-time national fencing champion.

With a mathematical mind, his areas of responsibility at Zeus Labs are mainly oriented around Tech, Product, Finance, and Operations. His statistical expertise and analytical mindset has been key to delivering truly innovative solutions that redefine the freight sector. He’s also strongly driven by the positive environmental impact Zeus can have on the movement of freight globally.

Contributing Posts:

Driving a sustainable supply chain

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Joe Ellwood

Nov 24, 2022No Comments

Joe Ellwood, EV charger product specialist at ABB Contributing Posts: Rapid charging is the answer to UK fleets’ growing EV demands

James Clifford

James Clifford is the CEO of HVC training specialist

Oct 27, 2022

Steven Kirwan

Steven Kirwan is the Director of Operations of LeasePlan

Oct 26, 2022

Peter O’Driscoll

Managing Director at Ringo Contributing Posts: Keeping it Green

Oct 26, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    M20 Operation Brock

    Operation Brock contraflow to ...

    The Operation Brock contraflow system

    Dec 05, 20229,426 Views

    Munro – the world’s most c...

    Munro Vehicles, a manufacturer of

    Dec 06, 20224,698 Views

    M&S and bp pulse to bring...

    Marks & Spencer (M&S) and

    Dec 09, 20224,674 Views
    New cars in a showroom

    Company cars and EVs drive Nov...

    The UK new car market

    Dec 06, 20223,960 Views

    Cambridgeshire haulage firm pu...

    MNS Developments says two new

    Dec 07, 20223,582 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202294,722 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202265,304 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202258,782 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202243,248 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202232,928 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Jai Kanwar & Clemente The...

    Jai Kanwar, Co-Founder, MD, of

    Dec 13, 2022
    Supply chain image

    Driving a sustainable supply c...

    2022 has certainly been turbulent.

    Dec 13, 2022

    Survey reveals NW EV drivers h...

    Survey paints positive picture of

    Dec 13, 2022

    Road freight prices fall for s...

    The average price-per-mile for road

    Dec 13, 2022

    National Highways achieves glo...

    National Highways has become the

    Dec 13, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing