VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Vehicles

The EV revolution – what’s missing and what can be done today

Monday, February 6, 2023 - 07:54
No Comments
2,424 Views
Electric Vehicles, Expert Blog, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

In January this year, the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the UK was up seven per cent compared to October 2022, with an eight per cent increase in rapid charging points. These slow but steady increases marked by the Department for Transport suggest we’re heading in the right direction. But momentum needs to accelerate if we’re to stand any chance of getting close to supporting the move to electric HGVs and net zero targets.

The EV market is growing for sure; 26.7% of all new car registrations this year are expected to be electric. With new EV models being introduced to the market at record speed – there’s little in the way of denying that the EV revolution is upon us.

However, analysis by The Times reveals that there are now 30 electric vehicles for every public charging point, compared with 16 at the start of 2020. For e-HGVS, there is still inadequate coverage to support the main long-haul routes from the southern European crossings to northern hubs. Infrastructure is failing to keep up with demand. In addition, the price of buying new e-HGVs is limiting all but the biggest fleets. Even then, most manufacturers require a lead time of 12-18 months.

Despite acceleration in demand, it’s clear a viable EV supply chain infrastructure network does not yet exist. While Zeus and many in the industry are doing their utmost to push forward, the clear need is that the British government needs to play a bigger part. From energy policy – investing in renewables and domestic energy production, which would help support the increased demand of the grid – to tax relief or other support incentives to help small to medium fleets develop, there is a lot that the government is conveniently ignoring.

Unfortunately, economic incompetence, geopolitical instability due to the invasion of Ukraine, record diesel fuel prices, unprecedented inflation and a looming recession, has caught this government out. And rather than respond by investing, supporting, and building – they chose to hand-off their part in national infrastructure.

The urgency of moving away from imported fuels, securing domestically produced energy and cutting carbon emissions has never been clearer, yet the UK will struggle to reach net zero targets by 2050 unless the government dramatically ramps up its efforts.

However, there is hope. A breakthrough moment last year saw the government pledge to expand its £950 million Rapid Charging Fund to cover all road transport – a positive development that will help lift the road haulage industry into the 21st century.

Electric vehicles, including heavy goods vehicles (HGV)s and lorries, are critical to the UK achieving its net zero sustainability targets. This in turn also delivers long-term benefits to haulage companies, which are under increased pressure with cost of living and fuel price rises, as well as Brexit and a growing drivers’ shortage.

In addition, we see the government supporting new pilots and actively looking at new technology such as catenary infrastructure, which could negate the need for charging points. In addition, they have partnered with bodies such as the University of Cambridge’s Sustainable Road Freight Research Centre, from which our new Head of Sustainability joins, to encourage further simulations and pilots of electric and alternative fuels.

But this is not enough. There needs to be a faster and more connected plan – the disjointed approach currently, leaving local authorities to figure out their own needs, is just hindering any meaningful future. From planning permissions to tax incentives, subsidies through to settling issues involving perceived ‘street clutter’ and a lack of a single vision, this current approach falls short.

It’s clear that there is a growing appetite for EVs and although the carbon intensity of electric batteries makes this technology only a steppingstone, it’s an important stepping stone. We’re also seeing a shift in the private sector – not just towards greener vehicles, but towards embracing other ways of reducing CO2 emissions. Of course, innovation by business alone can help push adoption by only so much. We all need to work together to add fuel to this revolution and also work in liaison with our European neighbours – universal standards will be the key to ensuring efficiency and effectively ensuring our future supply chain supports both economic needs and ecological needs.

Authors: Jai Kanwar and Clemente Theotokis are co-Founders and joint-MDs of digital log-tech start-up Zeus

Tags
,

Related Article

Ann-Martin International acquires Schmitz Car...

Feb 06, 2023No Comments

Walsall-based food transportation specialist Ann-Martin International has taken delivery of a Schmitz Cargobull S.KO COOL box body semi-trailer, equipped with an air distribution system optimised for the trailer’s S.CU

The new EU Truck CO2 rules

The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) industry is facing a

Feb 06, 2023
New cars in a showroom

New car market defies natio...

The UK new car market grew 14.7% in January

Feb 06, 2023
Supply-Chain

Manufacturers must learn to...

Supply chain managers in manufacturing must learn to become

Feb 06, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Hydrogen: The future for HGVs

    In recent years, the transportation

    Jan 30, 20235,370 Views

    First Hydrogen reveals next ge...

    First Hydrogen, automotive and energy

    Jan 31, 20234,776 Views

    Spanning the Calder & Heb...

    Believed to be the largest

    Feb 01, 20234,674 Views

    IVECO & TfL partner in ne...

    London’s mission for cleaner air

    Jan 30, 20234,644 Views

    Delivering better rest stops f...

    Independent watchdog Transport Focus calls

    Jan 30, 20234,056 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022114,612 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202275,564 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202249,170 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202238,862 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202234,884 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Ann-Martin International acqui...

    Walsall-based food transportation specialist Ann-Martin

    Feb 06, 2023

    The new EU Truck CO2 rules

    The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV)

    Feb 06, 2023
    New cars in a showroom

    New car market defies national...

    The UK new car market

    Feb 06, 2023
    Supply-Chain

    Manufacturers must learn to li...

    Supply chain managers in manufacturing

    Feb 06, 2023

    Record year for Volvo Trucks i...

    Volvo Trucks in 2022 executed

    Feb 06, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing