VodaFone
Headline News

HGV News

Record year for Volvo Trucks in 2022

Monday, February 6, 2023 - 08:59
No Comments
738 Views
HGV News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks in 2022 executed its best performance in the company’s history. The global truck manufacturer delivered 145,195 trucks in 2022, an increase of 19% from 2021, when 122,525 trucks were delivered. Volvo Trucks also increased its market share in the heavy truck segment (≥ 16 tonnes) in 41 markets globally. The record deliveries and market share increase should be seen in the light of supply chain shortages that prevailed throughout the year.

”We have had a fantastic year, considering the uncertain and difficult times we live in. Despite supply chain shortages and disturbances in production, we managed to increase our volumes significantly and get the trucks out to our customers, so that they can grow and improve their business. This is thanks to our close collaboration with our suppliers as well as the hard work done in our own organization and at our dealers,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

In Europe, Volvo Trucks has a market share of 18.2%, which is the highest ever. Volvo Trucks is the market leader in several European countries. The company also increased its market shares in North America and Australia, to 10.8% and 17.0% respectively. In Brazil, Volvo Trucks increased its market share to 24.6% and thereby became the market leader for the first time ever.

Roger Alm

Roger Alm

”We have successfully launched new products and services during the year, and we have sold vehicles to many new customers, too. The feedback we get from customers is that they really appreciate and value our high quality and fuel-efficient trucks, and also the professional and rapid support they get from our extensive dealer and workshop network. All of these factors contribute to their own profitability,” says Roger Alm.

Leading the way in electrifying transport
Volvo Trucks started series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in 2022, as the first global truck manufacturer to do so. Deliveries of electric trucks are now clearly showing a positive and increasing trend. The US, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are today the biggest markets for Volvo’s electric trucks.

”Many of our customers, both in Europe and in many other markets, have started the shift to electric during the year. They clearly see that zero emissions transport is an increasing and exciting business opportunity. I’m very confident that this trend will continue and rapidly grow stronger in the coming years,” states Roger Alm.

Tags
,

Related Article

Ann-Martin International acquires Schmitz Car...

Feb 06, 2023No Comments

Walsall-based food transportation specialist Ann-Martin International has taken delivery of a Schmitz Cargobull S.KO COOL box body semi-trailer, equipped with an air distribution system optimised for the trailer’s S.CU

The new EU Truck CO2 rules

The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) industry is facing a

Feb 06, 2023
New cars in a showroom

New car market defies natio...

The UK new car market grew 14.7% in January

Feb 06, 2023
Supply-Chain

Manufacturers must learn to...

Supply chain managers in manufacturing must learn to become

Feb 06, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Hydrogen: The future for HGVs

    In recent years, the transportation

    Jan 30, 20235,370 Views

    First Hydrogen reveals next ge...

    First Hydrogen, automotive and energy

    Jan 31, 20234,776 Views

    Spanning the Calder & Heb...

    Believed to be the largest

    Feb 01, 20234,674 Views

    IVECO & TfL partner in ne...

    London’s mission for cleaner air

    Jan 30, 20234,644 Views

    Delivering better rest stops f...

    Independent watchdog Transport Focus calls

    Jan 30, 20234,056 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022114,612 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202275,564 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202249,170 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202238,862 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202234,884 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Ann-Martin International acqui...

    Walsall-based food transportation specialist Ann-Martin

    Feb 06, 2023

    The new EU Truck CO2 rules

    The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV)

    Feb 06, 2023
    New cars in a showroom

    New car market defies national...

    The UK new car market

    Feb 06, 2023
    Supply-Chain

    Manufacturers must learn to li...

    Supply chain managers in manufacturing

    Feb 06, 2023

    Record year for Volvo Trucks i...

    Volvo Trucks in 2022 executed

    Feb 06, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing