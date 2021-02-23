Headline News

Over half of logistics business leaders resistant to digital progress

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 - 09:16
No Comments
84 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Technology News, Top News

Outdated attitudes towards technology amongst senior logistics business leaders are at risk of jeopardising future business survival, new research has found.

logistics

The Connected Enterprise report, produced by digital transformation specialists Sigma Dynamics®, in partnership with applied futurist Tom Cheesewright, reveals that more than half of (57%) of C-suite executives, directors and senior managers are sceptical about the benefits of implementing new business technology.

Exploring this scepticism, the research shows that 63% are doubtful that it improves efficiency, 57% cynical about its ability to improve productivity, and 72% question its positive impact on customer relationships.

Interestingly, more than half (51%) think technology can cause problems if not implemented carefully, while 37% believe that the cost often outweighs the benefits, and 17% worry that it can create an unnecessary burden on employees.

Colin Crow, managing director of Sigma Dynamics®, commented: “From these statistics we can infer that there are many senior members of the logistics industry that have been burned by previous digital transformation efforts. It is unfortunately quite common for businesses to choose the wrong technologies, or roll them out without enough support for employees, which can be very costly mistakes.

“Some of these misconceptions are therefore understandable, but as the twin threats of Brexit and the COVID-19 have shown us over the past year, the business landscape can change with incredible speed.

“Organisations must be agile and open-minded in order to cope with the impact of these, and other, national and global challenges that we will all inevitably face, and it will soon become almost impossible for businesses to thrive without the help of strategically planned and implemented technological innovations.

“However, from our research it’s frustratingly clear that these events still have not served as a wake-up call for complacent business leaders.”

The report found that more than half (51%) of those surveyed believe that Brexit will have an impact on their customers’ demands and expectations over the next five years, while almost three quarters (71%) think that the pandemic will, suggesting that the vast majority are conscious of some of the difficulties that potentially lie ahead.

However, 83% said that they don’t believe that changes in customer demands and expectations will require the adoption of more business technology, and 40% don’t believe that events such as Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic have made business technology more essential to success.

Worryingly, a fifth (20%) said that they believe that the technology they currently use will remain sufficient for the foreseeable future.

Applied futurist, Tom Cheesewright, added: “COVID-19 catalysed investment in technology, but that investment was often overdue. If we are to avoid playing catch-up when the next challenge hits – or the next opportunity appears – then we should be thinking now about what changes to our technology, processes, culture and models can best prepare us for the future.

“Making the right investments in technology, and skills, is a critical part of future-proofing any business, adding resilience and agility.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

fuel duty

Industry calls on Chancellor not to raise fue...

Feb 22, 2021No Comments

The haulage industry is stepping up the pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to freeze or cut fuel duty. He is rumoured to be considering a fuel duty

RHCV

RHCV unveils new look

As the business continues to grow apace, leading independent

Feb 22, 2021
oil

Drivers facing rising forec...

With the price of a barrel of oil back

Feb 22, 2021
tyres

Checking tyres during Lockd...

Many vehicles will not have been used much since

Feb 22, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201922,152 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201921,324 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202020,670 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201920,046 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,662 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing