SMMT Electrified is an industry leading summit on the electrification of road transport, bringing together around 300 senior level representatives from automotive, charging infrastructure, battery supply chain, energy, fleets, logistics, government, and consumer groups.
Building on the success of the inaugural event last year, SMMT Electrified 2022 takes place at the QE2 Centre in Westminster on 23 March, focussing on how industry, stakeholders and government can now join forces to accelerate the transition to zero emission mobility.
As the automotive sector is spearheading the charge towards the UK’s net zero targets, SMMT Electrified 2022 will host a range of agenda-setting sessions from senior executives of vehicle manufacturers, policy makers and industry experts. These will take place in the form of political and industry keynote talks and panel discussions, covering issues such as mass-market adoption, luxury and commercial vehicles, public policy, and infrastructure and energy challenges, from national and international perspectives.
Meanwhile, some of the electrified vehicles being revealed at pace by manufacturers will be on display during the event, which takes place from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, who will introduce the event, said: “SMMT Electrified will once again bring together hundreds of senior stakeholders from across the automotive industry, government, energy and infrastructure to look at the challenges and opportunities as the UK moves to zero emission transport.
“This year is expected to see a record number of new electric vehicles, with plug-ins expected to account for nearly one in four car registrations, as manufacturers reveal ever more new electric models giving consumers even more choice.
“Significant challenges remain, however, especially in terms of increasing the uptake of electrified commercial vehicles and delivering the infrastructure consumers and businesses need.
“All parties need to work together to make zero emission mobility practical, for everyone in every industry and in every part of the country.”
Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer for Nissan Motor Co, will give a keynote address outlining how the automotive industry is spearheading the charge towards net zero, while Lars Stenqvist, Executive Vice President of Volvo Group and Head of Volvo Group Trucks Technology, will speak about how the vision to decarbonise commercial vehicles can be realised.
In a special presentation, Colin McKerracher, Head of Advanced Transport at BloombergNEF, will deliver a snapshot of the global EV market and industry. Details of the full programme are available here https://www.smmt.co.uk/events/electrified/
Last year was a record-breaking year for battery electric vehicles, as the UK finished 2021 as Europe’s second largest market by volume of plug-in and battery electric vehicle registrations.
Hawes said: “While this is testament to the industry’s commitment to improving air quality and tackling climate change, cuts last year to purchase incentives and grants for home chargers, as well as the need to accelerate the growth in on-street charger installation, risk stalling the progress made by the UK’s automotive industry.
“Solutions to these issues will be high on the agenda at SMMT’s Electrified 2022.”
Tickets are available to purchase now. SMMT Members are eligible for one complimentary ticket per member organisation, subject to availability.
For information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities, email electrified@smmt.co.uk