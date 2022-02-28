VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Fleet of white trucks

Soaring wage, fuel and energy costs crippling many operators

Monday, February 28, 2022 - 07:06
No Comments
1,254 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Road Haulage Association (RHA), Top News

Thousands of small hauliers are at breaking point and require emergency action to help keep them afloat, including a fuel duty freeze, an essential-user rebate and a 12-month delay to the red diesel rule changes, according to the RHA.

In its submission to the Chancellor ahead of his Spring statement on 23 March, the group said transport firms were operating under severe pressures with huge increases in wage, fuel, and energy costs compounded by an acute shortage of drivers, vehicles, and parts.

Rishi SunakIt said that if the government was serious about levelling up, then it needed to “get serious”, reduce tax burdens and address ongoing skills shortages.

The RHA said that given the success of the HGV skills bootcamps, funding needed to be maintained as an alternative to apprenticeships and more flexibility offered on the types of training employers can offer using apprenticeship levy funds.

It also called for investment in safe, secure parking and welfare facilities and that all road improvement schemes needed to include lorry facilities and parking provisions baked into them.

The RHA’s submission stated: “Transporting people and goods is a fundamental building block for the economy and society.

“It is the core enabler of all economic activity. The logistics sector delivers in every circumstance including crises because it is flexible, adaptable and operates in a highly competitive market.

“It is essential that we maintain that flexibility, adaptability, and competitiveness.”

RHA MD Richard Smith said: “Such is the resilience of the UKs commercial vehicle sector that many of these challenges are already being actively addressed, but this industry, responsible for moving 95% of the nation’s economy by road, cannot do it on its own.”

Source: Motor Transport; author Chris Tindall

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Electric Vehicles crossing Westminster Bridge

SMMT Electrified 2022

Feb 28, 2022No Comments

SMMT Electrified is an industry leading summit on the electrification of road transport, bringing together around 300 senior level representatives from automotive, charging infrastructure, battery supply chain,

Woman filling up her car

Rising fuel prices followin...

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Both petrol and

Feb 28, 2022
Newark bypass plan

Preferred route for upgrade...

National Highways has unveiled its preferred route for a

Feb 28, 2022
TVC Electric Mini-bus

The Conservation Volunteers...

Conservation charity, The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), is driving to

Feb 28, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021237,228 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021146,958 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202161,584 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202136,300 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202130,402 Views
    Hot Topics
    ServCity Autonomous Nissan Leaf

    ServCity AD project begins tes...

    ServCity, the UK’s newest autonomous

    Feb 21, 20223,636 Views
    Red X sign onthe motorway

    Ambulance crews urge drivers t...

    National Highways and ambulance crews

    Feb 23, 20222,892 Views
    Zero emission truck

    Lower emissions will make huge...

    Haulage firms can take small

    Feb 21, 20222,754 Views
    Volvo Truck FH I-Save

    Volvo Trucks improves fuel per...

    New refinements are being added

    Feb 22, 20222,712 Views

    The John Lewis Partnership rep...

    The John Lewis Partnership is

    Feb 23, 20222,634 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing