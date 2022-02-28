Rising fuel prices following Russian invasion of Ukraine

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Both petrol and diesel reached new record levels yesterday. Unleaded is nearly 149.5p a litre and diesel almost 153p.
“Russia’s actions will now push petrol pump prices up to £1.50 very soon. The question then becomes where will this stop and how much can drivers take just as many are using their cars more and returning to workplaces.
“If the oil price was to increase to $110 there’s a very real danger the average price of petrol would hit £1.55 a litre. This would cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives as it would sky rocket the cost of a full tank to £85. At $120 a barrel – without any change to the exchange rate which is currently at $1.35 – we would be looking £1.60 a litre and £88 for a full tank.”
The long-running records set in April 2012 were: petrol – 142.48p; diesel -147.93p. These were first broken in late October: for petrol – 142.94p on 24 Oct and on 31 Oct 147.94p for diesel.
Records were then set on a daily basis until 21 Nov when petrol hit 147.72p and diesel 151.10p on 20 Nov.
These stood until 13 Feb when petrol went to 148.02p and diesel 151.57p. We then saw prices climb further, almost daily, until petrol topped 149p on Sunday 21 Feb – petrol: 149.12p and diesel 152.58p.
Since then we have had almost daily new records with today being the latest.
The RAC suggests ways to save fuel
They also advise always knowing the average price by looking here https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/advice/fuel-watch/and buy as far below as you can. Usually this will be at a supermarket but there are also lots of independent retailers who pride themselves on having good prices.