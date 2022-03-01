TruckEast Norwich wins 2021 Scania UK’s Depot of the Year competition

TruckEast Norwich is the overall winner of Scania UK’s 2021 Depot of the Year (DoTY) competition. It is the third time in four years the branch has won this prestigious prize, having claimed the coveted shield in 2018 and 2020.
The East Anglian service centre beat Keltruck Hereford and sister location TruckEast Northampton, who finished second and third respectively, and had to be separated by a tie-break.
The year-long competition recognises excellence in technical service procedures and customer satisfaction given by each Scania Authorised Repairer across the UK.
Paul Loades, Depot Manager at TruckEast Norwich, who is also celebrating his 20th work anniversary this year, collected the coveted shield from Scania UK’s Finance Director Richard Gray.
Paul said: “We never imagined ever winning the Depot of the Year once, but to do it a second and a third time is just unbelievable.
“Our success is no secret as we’ll go the extra mile for our customers, and that is all that matters. My team will do whatever needs to be done to keep the vehicles on the road and our customers happy. It’s all in a day’s work for us here at TruckEast Norwich.”
John Biggin, Managing Director of TruckEast, said Norwich’s success is a team effort, adding:
“We pride ourselves on putting the customer first. Having Norwich being named first for the third time in four years and having Northampton finish third is a phenomenal achievement from both teams. Our philosophy is simple, if you treat everyone in your business as your best customer, they will treat your customers in the same way.”
Richard Gray, Finance Director at Scania UK, said: “It’s a pleasure recognising the service centres delivering the best aftersales support and customer service in our network.
“I want to thank everyone in our network for continuing to deliver such outstanding service for our valued customers. And of course, share my special congratulations with TruckEast Norwich and Northampton, and Keltruck Hereford for their performances in the 2021 Depot of the Year programme.”
Scania UK’s Depot of the Year competition runs throughout the year constantly measuring the performance of all 84 service centres in the UK.
The branches are marked on eight main performance criteria including: MOT pass rates, Scania OnScene roadside assistance service, customer vehicle maintenance programmes and customer satisfaction results.
Each area looks at the overall performance and efficiencies of every Scania UK service centre, as they all aim to keep their customers on the road and reduce vehicle downtime as much as possible.