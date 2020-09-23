Headline News

Clive Warcup Transport celebrates its Golden Jubilee

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 07:17
No Comments
390 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Scania, Secondary News

Driffield, East Yorkshire-based transport specialist, Clive Warcup Transport Limited, has celebrated its first half century in business with a special presentation organised by founder and Managing Director Clive Warcup’s fellow directors, wife Diane and son Brian, and their key truck supplier, Scania.  “The event was a complete surprise to me, and it’s a genuine pleasure to think that not only has the business come this far, but also that those closest to me have taken the time and trouble to organise such a special occasion,” comments Clive Warcup MBE.

Clive Warcup Transport

Left to right: Peter Lowery, Technical Services Adviser Scania Hull; Steve Affleck, Dealer Director Scania East Region; Craig Dunbar, General Manager Scania Hull; Cive Warcup MBE and Nathan Hotchen, Head of Retail Sales Scania East Region

At the event, which was held at Clive Warcup Transport’s Station Road, Driffield premises, Clive was presented with two commemorative gifts by his local Scania dealer, Scania Hull.  The first was a highly collectible Scania watch and the second a specially-made commemorative cake, hand decorated with a detailed image of one of Clive Warcup Transport’s 22 Scania trucks.  “The vast majority of vehicles in our fleet are Scania, and have been since we bought our first 25 years ago,” says Clive.  “Over the years, they have enabled us to provide our customers with a reliable, dependable and quality service.  As such, Scania has undoubtedly made a major contribution to our success.”

Clive Warcup TransportAt the presentation for Scania were Dealer Director Steve Affleck, Head of Retail Sales Nathan Hotchen, and Scania Hull’s Technical Service Advisor, Peter Lowery and General Manager, Craig Dunbar.

Paying tribute to Clive Warcup, Craig Dunbar comments:  “Clive is one of Scania’s longest standing customers and most successful customers.  He started in business in September 1970 as a 23-year-old with a ‘one man and his truck’ operation.  Since then he has gone from strength-to-strength.  Today, Clive Warcup Transport is a highly respected transporter of bulk foodstuffs and agricultural feeds, not just within our area, but nationally – a fact recognised by the MBE awarded to Clive for Services to Road Transport and Charity Work.

“I sincerely hope we have repaid his loyalty over the years with an appropriately high and consistent level of service, and on behalf of the entire Scania organisation I would like to congratulate Clive on his magnificent achievements and wish him and his company all the very best for next 50 years!”

Tags
,

Related Article

liquefied natural gas

Volvo sees increased interest in gas for heav...

Sep 23, 2020No Comments

Hauliers and transport buyers are increasingly moving towards refrigerated liquefied natural gas as a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to diesel. In order to meet those

Renault Trucks celebrates 4...

To celebrate 40 years of the Master LCV product,

Sep 23, 2020
EQV

The Mercedes-Benz EQV: elec...

The Mercedes-Benz EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km;

Sep 22, 2020
Michelin

Michelin tyre deal takes Jo...

John Sutch Cranes has confirmed it will specify Michelin

Sep 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201922,050 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201919,290 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,456 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201917,904 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,808 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing