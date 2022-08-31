VisionTrack is a co-sponsor for Road Safety Week 2022

Headline News

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 - 06:38
VisionTrack, the leading AI video telematics and connected fleet data specialist, has been confirmed as co-headline sponsor for Road Safety Week 2022. This latest development extends the company’s longstanding partnership with event organisers Brake, the road safety charity, and is part of its commitment to making the road network a safer place for all.

Road Safety Week“We are proud to be sponsoring Road Safety Week 2022. The theme of this year’s event is very much aligned with our own vision to create a world where all road-users are kept safe from harm,” explains Simon Marsh, CEO of VisionTrack. “This is a great opportunity to promote important road safety messages, so we are looking forward to working closely with the Brake team to help make a real difference.”

Road Safety Week 2022 runs from 14-20 November and is the UK’s biggest road safety event. Every year, thousands of schools, organisations and communities get involved, bringing them together to shout out for everyone’s right to make safe and healthy journeys. For 2022, the focus will be SAFE ROADS FOR ALL, which will raise awareness of key areas of road safety, including safe roads, vehicles and speeds; the new hierarchy of road users; and the importance of inclusivity.

Mary Williams, CEO at Brake commented: “Brake is delighted to welcome VisionTrack as co-headline sponsor. The company is already a long-time supporter of our Fleet Champions Awards, and we’re thrilled they are joining our other key partners DHL and Arval to raise awareness of road safety and ensure Road Safety Week continues to be a huge success.”

“Our aim is to use the event to raise awareness of road safety within our workforce, customers, partners, and the communities we operate in, so we can help reduce unnecessary deaths and injuries. Over the coming weeks we will be engaging with these important stakeholders to get them involved, as well as organising our own fundraising initiatives,” concludes Marsh.

Be the first to know what’s happening and how you can get involved by signing up here: www.brake.org.uk/road-safety-week

