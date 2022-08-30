Headline News

Ultra-rapid charging network MFG goes live on Zap-Pay

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - 10:09
MFG EV Power network has become the latest business to go live on Zap-Map’s in-app payment service Zap-Pay.

The ultra-rapid charging network, owned by Motor Fuel Group, is the sixth charging network to come online following Zap-Pay, Osprey, ESB Energy, char.gy, GeniePoint and Mer.

The completed integration means about 3,000 charging devices across the UK are currently Zap-Pay enabled.

MFG is the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK, and its network is made up of more than 200 rapid and ultra-rapid charging devices at service stations across the UK.

The firm is planning to invest £400 million in 3,000 ultra-rapid 150kW and 350kW EV charging devices across its network by 2030.

Zap-Pay is a single-app payment system that uses a credit or debit card to pay for charging, avoiding the inconvenience of using various payment methods across all the different networks.

Ed Chadwick, Electric Vehicle Charging Director at MFG, said: “All our chargers are contactless card payment enabled, and with the addition of Zap-Pay we are pleased to add more convenient payment methods for drivers, particularly as they mix and match across networks.

“We have an incredibly exciting pipeline of site openings for 2022 and look forward to adding those chargers to the Zap-Pay network.”

Alex Earl, Commercial Director at Zap-Map, said: “Not only is MFG a fantastic addition to the Zap-Pay partner network, but as a dynamic and expanding network with strategically placed ultra-rapid charge points, one that will make charging EVs that much easier for Zap-Map users.”

