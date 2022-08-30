Headline News

Car News

Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 undergoes final technical testing

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - 10:01
No Comments
738 Views
Car News, Car Post, Car Review Post, Electric Cars, Kia, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Kia has revealed details of the final intensive testing program undertaken by the Kia EV9 ahead of its world debut in 2023. The all-electric Kia EV9 will become the brand’s flagship model and will revolutionise the large electric SUV segment, while accelerating Kia’s brand transformation and affirming its leadership in sustainable electric mobility.

Developed over a period of 44 months to set new standards in design, performance, range, driving dynamics, technology and comfort, every facet of the EV9 is currently being pushed to the limits of durability at Kia’s global Namyang R&D centre in Korea.

During this final testing phase, the EV9 is relentlessly subjected to a grueling verification program. Testing on a 4WD climbing hill and rough terrain tracks, as well as deep-water wading, will ensure maximum reliability even in the most challenging conditions. Kia’s high-speed, handling, and low-friction tracks place every element of the EV9’s performance and roadholding under the strictest scrutiny. At the same time, ‘Belgian pavé’ cobbled road surfaces enable Kia’s engineers to subject the EV9’s ride comfort and build quality to the harshest possible trials. In addition to the test programme at Namyang R&D centre, like every Kia model, the EV9 has also been subjected to a punishing testing regimen in locations all over the globe.

Kia first gave the world a preview of its newest flagship model in the form of the Kia Concept EV9, unveiled at AutoMobility LA in Los Angeles last year. Personifying ‘Opposites United,’ the brand’s groundbreaking new design language, the EV9 production model will represent the pinnacle of what is possible with an SUV. The Kia EV9 developed on the company’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and will usher in a new era in sophisticated, high-technology, sustainable mobility.

Set to be formally introduced in the first quarter of 2023, the Kia EV9 will follow in the footsteps of the brand’s ground-breaking all-electric EV6. The Kia EV6 has garnered numerous critical accolades, including the highly prestigious European Car of the Year 2022 title, and in the UK has continued to impress at an incredibly high level.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

MFG EV Power

Ultra-rapid charging network MFG goes live on...

Aug 30, 2022No Comments

MFG EV Power network has become the latest business to go live on Zap-Map’s in-app payment service Zap-Pay. The ultra-rapid charging network, owned by Motor Fuel Group,

Car Cloning

London sees 857% rise in ca...

A growing number of hard-pressed car owners are being

Aug 30, 2022
A46 Newark

Contractor appointed to del...

National Highways has named the company that will be

Aug 30, 2022

FORS confirmed as Delivery ...

FORS, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme, has announced that

Aug 26, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Marshall Truck & Van, Andover

    Marshall Truck & Van rais...

    Operators of Mercedes-Benz and FUSO

    Aug 22, 20226,246 Views
    First Hydrogen Demonstrator

    First Hydrogen vehicles comple...

    First Hydrogen, the developer of

    Aug 22, 20224,992 Views

    Self-driving revolution to arr...

    The Government has unveiled plans

    Aug 22, 20224,776 Views
    Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide

    Tesco rolls out electric truck...

    Tesco is introducing its first

    Aug 22, 20224,128 Views

    Drivers to benefit from £20 m...

    Drivers will have better access

    Aug 25, 20224,110 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202173,302 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202148,264 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202244,172 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202138,604 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202232,322 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing