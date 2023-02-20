VodaFone
Headline News

General News

Rural Road

RAC reports rising number of people breaking speed limits

Monday, February 20, 2023 - 10:40
No Comments
1,632 Views
General News, Killed or Seriously Injured (KSI), News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Speed Limits, Top News

The recent increase in the percentage of drivers admitting to speeding on 60mph rural roads is “extremely worrying”, says the RAC.

Nearly half (48%) of the 3,102 drivers questioned for the RAC Report on Motoring say they have driven faster than the limit in the past year on these roads – up from 44% in 2021 and matching the highest figure ever seen in 2016.

Image by John Howard from Pixabay

Of those who admit to the offence, 8% say they do so frequently, while 40% say they have done it occasionally on up to half of their journeys.

Data shows that 514 people were killed in a total of 11,827 collisions on 60mph non-built-up roads in 2021 – a fatality rate of 4%, which is higher than on motorways.

The RAC wants to see the Government advise local authorities to reduce limits on the most dangerous stretches of rural roads “to more appropriate levels”.

This idea is backed by 48% of respondents.

On motorways and high-speed dual carriageways, the UK’s fastest roads, as many as 60% of drivers say they have broken the 70mph limit, either on most journeys (16%), or on up to half of their trips (43%) in the last 12 months. This is up by five percentage points compared to 2021 when 55% admitted to having exceeded the limit. The 60% figure is the biggest percentage seen by the RAC since 2017, when 66% owned up to this. However, it is still down on the record of 70% reported in both 2015 and 2016.

The percentage who speed on urban roads has changed very little in the past 12 months with 40% of drivers saying they have exceeded the 30mph limit at least occasionally, compared to 41% in 2021, while 46% have broken the limit on 20mph roads, a figure unchanged on the year before.

Simon Williams, RAC road safety spokesman, said: “The recent increase in the proportion of drivers admitting to speeding on 60mph rural roads is extremely worrying as more people lose their lives every year in collisions on these roads than on any other.

“Drivers sometimes forget or underestimate the role speed plays in fatal and serious collisions as they tend not to see it in the same light as offences like drink or drug-driving or talking on a handheld phone.

“While the number of fatalities on our roads is no longer falling, we certainly don’t want to see an increase in deaths. We think the Government should address the issue of fatalities on 60mph rural roads by advising roads authorities to reduce limits on the most dangerous stretches to more appropriate levels.”

“What’s more, although motorways are statistically the UK’s safest roads, the abundance of digital signage on them could easily be used to make to try to make them even safer by reminding drivers of the dangers of breaking the speed limit.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Leyland SDM partners with Gophr to offer nati...

Feb 21, 2023No Comments

London’s leading decorating and DIY specialist, Leyland SDM has today announced its partnership with last-mile, on-demand delivery network Gophr, offering its customers nationwide, same day delivery. The

IVECO eDAILY van

IVECO eDaily to make UK de...

Attendees of this year’s 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show will

Feb 21, 2023
British Army soldier Wez Thomson

First of ten veterans start...

Former British Army soldier Wez Thomson is the first

Feb 20, 2023
sustainable truck

Bridgestone achieve top mar...

Bridgestone has stated its strongest-ever case for the fuel

Feb 20, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Stewarts of Tayside freshen up...

    Fresh produce supplier Stewarts of

    Feb 14, 20236,192 Views

    Green Biofuels launches Irelan...

    Leading UK biofuel supplier Green

    Feb 13, 20235,934 Views
    Caroline Green, chief executive at Pallet-Track

    Research reveals women aged 20...

    New research from Pallet-Track has

    Feb 16, 20233,786 Views

    How the transition to electric...

    Electric vehicles (EVs) run differently

    Feb 14, 20233,534 Views

    Tevva hydrogen-electric truck ...

    While Tevva’s laser-guided focus remains

    Feb 15, 20233,222 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022119,418 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202279,476 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202240,800 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202239,822 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202222,404 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Leyland SDM partners with Goph...

    London’s leading decorating and DIY

    Feb 21, 2023
    IVECO eDAILY van

    IVECO eDaily to make UK debut...

    Attendees of this year’s 2023

    Feb 21, 2023
    British Army soldier Wez Thomson

    First of ten veterans starts w...

    Former British Army soldier Wez

    Feb 20, 2023
    Rural Road

    RAC reports rising number of p...

    The recent increase in the

    Feb 20, 2023
    sustainable truck

    Bridgestone achieve top marks ...

    Bridgestone has stated its strongest-ever

    Feb 20, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing