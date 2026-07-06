RAC calls for clarity over smartwatch use while driving

More than a third of motorists who use a smartwatch while driving could be unknowingly breaking the law due to unclear legislation, according to new research from the RAC.
The study found that 34% of drivers who own a smartwatch admit to using the device behind the wheel, despite uncertainty over whether interacting with it falls under the UK’s strict mobile phone driving laws.
Current legislation makes it illegal for drivers to touch a handheld mobile phone while in control of a vehicle, even when stationary in traffic. However, the law does not clearly define whether similar interactions with a smartwatch, such as clearing a notification or using touchscreen functions, are covered by the same offence.
If smartwatch use were deemed equivalent to using a handheld mobile phone, drivers could face six penalty points and a £200 fine. In the absence of legal clarity, motorists remain uncertain about whether everyday interactions with wearable technology are lawful.
The RAC’s research found that 13% of smartwatch owners admit to touching the device while driving, while 12% rely solely on voice commands. A further 9% use both touch and voice controls, leaving many unsure whether their actions comply with current legislation.
Smartwatch use among motorists is becoming increasingly common. More than half (56%) of drivers who own the devices said they use them on at least most journeys, while the remainder use them occasionally. Checking the time is the most frequent activity, with 81% of respondents doing so, followed by viewing notifications (50%), checking navigation or location (42%) and making or receiving phone calls (40%).
Overall, 40% of motorists who drive at least once a month now own a smartwatch, rising to 73% among drivers aged between 17 and 34, highlighting the growing importance of ensuring road safety laws keep pace with advances in wearable technology.
Although the legal position on smartwatch use remains uncertain, drivers can still be prosecuted if the device distracts them and affects their control of the vehicle. Failing to maintain proper control typically carries a £100 fine and three penalty points, while more serious cases could result in charges of careless or dangerous driving.
Rod Dennis, RAC road safety spokesperson, said: “While it’s currently not clear if using a smartwatch contravenes the handheld mobile device law which carries the penalty of six points and a £200 fine, drivers need to be mindful that being distracted by one is still an offence. Whether that’s a £100 fine and three penalty points or careless or dangerous driving will depend on the seriousness.
“In 2022 the Government introduced stricter rules making any interaction with a handheld mobile phone while driving illegal. Before this, the device had to be being used for communication purposes which made it harder for the police to prosecute.
“The case of smartwatches is perhaps an example of technology outpacing legislation. With so many drivers admitting to using smartwatches at the wheel, lawmakers need to get ahead of this issue – and clarify precisely what constitutes ‘use’ of a smartwatch while driving.
“As smartwatch ownership becomes the norm for younger drivers, their use on the road is only likely to grow. This makes it all the more important that legislation and enforcement are clear, consistent and future proof.
“The threat of distraction from notifications or calls coming through on your wrist is real and we recommend drivers play it safe and resist the temptation to use them.”