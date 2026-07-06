Wialon launches ChatGPT app to simplify fleet management

Fleet management platform Wialon has launched the Wialon ChatGPT App, enabling fleet operators to access real-time operational data through natural-language conversations within ChatGPT.
Developed by Gurtam, the new application is now available in the ChatGPT App Market and allows fleet managers, dispatchers and business leaders to retrieve information from their Wialon accounts simply by asking questions, eliminating the need to navigate complex menus or generate reports manually.
Fleet operations produce vast amounts of data every day, but accessing the right information quickly can be a challenge. The Wialon ChatGPT App addresses this by delivering structured answers, summaries, maps and operational insights covering fleet status, vehicle trips, mileage, fuel consumption, notifications and performance analytics through a conversational interface.
The AI-powered app is designed to support faster decision-making across organisations by providing instant access to the operational data users need. Whether checking fleet activity at the start of the day, investigating unusual fuel usage or preparing a performance summary for a meeting, users can simply ask a question and receive an immediate response.
Different roles within a fleet operation can tailor the experience to their needs. For example, a dispatcher can ask, “Which vehicles are currently at the depot?” A fleet manager might ask, “What should I pay attention to today?” while an executive can request a summary of quarterly fuel efficiency trends, all through the same intuitive interface.
Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon, said: “One of the things we’ve learned over the years is that fleets rarely struggle with a lack of data. More often, they struggle with finding the right information quickly enough.
“What excites me about this launch is that it changes the starting point. Instead of thinking about reports, menus, or filters, users can start with the question they want answered. For the first time, users don’t need to know where the answer lives. They simply need to know what they want to understand about their business.”
The launch forms part of Wialon’s wider artificial intelligence strategy to make fleet management more intuitive and efficient. Earlier, the company introduced Lona, an AI assistant that supports partners by handling technical, financial and operational enquiries through the Wialon Help Center and My Requests portal.
By integrating conversational AI with fleet telematics, Wialon aims to simplify access to business-critical information, helping fleet operators improve efficiency, reduce response times and make better-informed operational decisions.