Headline News

Accident Management

road casualties

Stats provide insight on impact of Covid-19 on road casualties

Monday, February 1, 2021 - 08:54
No Comments
1,128 Views
Accident Management, Driver Training/Safety, General News, Killed or Seriously Injured (KSI), News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Despite confirming an expected fall in the number of road deaths, new figures show the overall fatality rate actually increased during the first half of 2020.

road casualtiesPublished on 28 January, the DfT stats show, for the first time, the impact of Covid-19 on road casualties.

Looking specifically at the first half of 2020, an estimated 670 people were killed in reported road accidents â€“ a decrease of 21% compared to the equivalent period in 2019 (838).

There were larger reductions in serious and slightly injured casualties than fatalities, withÂ total casualties 30% lower than in the first half of 2019.

However, with motor traffic levels decreasing by 30% compared to the equivalent period in 2019, the fatality rate per billion vehicle miles increased by 14% to 5.4.

More widely, the stats cover the 12 months ending June 2020, during which time there were an estimated 1,580 road deaths â€“ a decrease of 14% compared to the previous period.

Across the same period, there was also a 14% reduction in traffic levels â€“ meaning the fatality rate per billion vehicle miles remained stable at 5.1.

There was however a slight reduction in the overall casualty rate per billion vehicle miles, which decreased by 2% to 427.

Monthly trends show the number of casualties decreased by the greatest amount in April 2020, with a fall of 67% compared to 2019.

Although the number of casualties then increased for May and June, figures were considerably lower than the equivalent months of the previous year (45% and 33% lower, respectively).

The DfT says these figures coincide with changes in traffic volumes, which fell by 49% between April and June 2020, when compared to the previous period.

In its report, the DfT also notes that exploratory analysis suggests the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected road traffic differently by road user type.

In general, for casualties of all severities, there was a larger percentage reduction forÂ pedestrians and a smaller reduction for pedal cyclists, compared to other road user typesÂ over this period.

The DfT will provide more detailed analysis of the trends, including a breakdown by road user type and severity, as part of the 2020 provisional annual statistics scheduled for publication in June 2021.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

drink driving

Government urged to review drink driving appr...

Feb 01, 2021No Comments

A new report is urging the Government to carry out a â€˜majorâ€™ review into drink driving, after concluding the current system is â€˜no longer adequateâ€™. The report,Â published

young drivers

‘Be the mate who wonâ...

A new THINK! campaign urges young drivers on essential

Feb 01, 2021
emissions

Record number of vehicles f...

Almost 1.3 million vehicles failed MOT tests last year

Feb 01, 2021
double decker hydrogen bus

Worldâ€™s first double deck...

In a significant acceleration towards the UKâ€™s green energy

Feb 01, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201920,154 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201919,404 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202019,080 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201918,576 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201818,390 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright Â© 2021 All Rights Reserved â€“ XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing