Headline News

Peugeot: Award-winning LCV range now available to reserve online

Monday, June 15, 2020 - 08:07
No Comments
516 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Peugeot, Top News, Van News

PEUGEOT’s award-winning light commercial vehicle (LCV) range is now available for reservation via PEUGEOT Buy Online. Customers can speak to a Brand Specialist through online portals, configure and reserve their vehicle with a deposit of just £250, all from the comfort of their home. The PEUGEOT team will then liaise with customers to finalise arrangements and arrange either a free delivery to their chosen address or collection from a Retailer using PEUGEOT’s ‘Click and Collect’ service.

PEUGEOT

PEUGEOT Buy Online has been extended to enable reservations of the multi-award winning van range, which includes the PEUGEOT Partner, Expert and Boxer. With the most popular models, specifications, payloads and load lengths automatically prioritised for reservation, the new service will make buying a van even simpler for PEUGEOT customers. All vehicles are in stock and ready for delivery within weeks.

The service offers a choice of competitive outright purchase, instalment credit, contract hire and finance lease offers for customers, with all finance options offered via PSA Finance. Vehicles can be collected from a PEUGEOT Retailer – in accordance with strict new hygiene and social distancing guidelines – via the ‘Click and Collect’ service, or customers can opt to have them delivered to their home.

PEUGEOT

PEUGEOT has adopted the latest hygiene and social distancing standards for its vehicle delivery programme. To ensure the safety of its staff and customers, protective covers are used on the steering wheel, gear stick, seat and floor mats, while the control panel and steering wheel will be disinfected upon delivery. Delivery drivers all wear gloves, a mask and safety glasses and customers will be asked to wait three hours before using their vehicle. Similarly strict protocols are also in place.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing this new capability to PEUGEOT Buy Online. We pride ourselves on offering our customers the ‘power of choice’ in all areas of the buying process and our van customers are no exception to this philosophy.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Westminster

Westminster set for city-wide 20mph roll-out

Jun 15, 2020No Comments

Westminster City Council says a city-wide 20mph speed limit is essential for the safety of the increasing number of people opting to walk and cycle during the

photocard

Companies need to be alert ...

Companies need to be alert to a new Government

Jun 15, 2020
INDICATA

INDICATA: consumers treat t...

The UK used car market woke up during May

Jun 15, 2020
Mercedes-Benz Atego

Mercedes-Benz Atego reliabi...

Custom Glass is fighting back after a series of

Jun 15, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202050,418 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201424,378 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201422,842 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201920,874 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201820,838 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing