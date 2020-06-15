Peugeot: Award-winning LCV range now available to reserve online

PEUGEOT’s award-winning light commercial vehicle (LCV) range is now available for reservation via PEUGEOT Buy Online. Customers can speak to a Brand Specialist through online portals, configure and reserve their vehicle with a deposit of just £250, all from the comfort of their home. The PEUGEOT team will then liaise with customers to finalise arrangements and arrange either a free delivery to their chosen address or collection from a Retailer using PEUGEOT’s ‘Click and Collect’ service.
PEUGEOT Buy Online has been extended to enable reservations of the multi-award winning van range, which includes the PEUGEOT Partner, Expert and Boxer. With the most popular models, specifications, payloads and load lengths automatically prioritised for reservation, the new service will make buying a van even simpler for PEUGEOT customers. All vehicles are in stock and ready for delivery within weeks.
The service offers a choice of competitive outright purchase, instalment credit, contract hire and finance lease offers for customers, with all finance options offered via PSA Finance. Vehicles can be collected from a PEUGEOT Retailer – in accordance with strict new hygiene and social distancing guidelines – via the ‘Click and Collect’ service, or customers can opt to have them delivered to their home.
PEUGEOT has adopted the latest hygiene and social distancing standards for its vehicle delivery programme. To ensure the safety of its staff and customers, protective covers are used on the steering wheel, gear stick, seat and floor mats, while the control panel and steering wheel will be disinfected upon delivery. Delivery drivers all wear gloves, a mask and safety glasses and customers will be asked to wait three hours before using their vehicle. Similarly strict protocols are also in place.
David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing this new capability to PEUGEOT Buy Online. We pride ourselves on offering our customers the ‘power of choice’ in all areas of the buying process and our van customers are no exception to this philosophy.”