VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Cars

Qualcomm and Renault Group intend to extend their strategic cooperation

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 - 09:15
No Comments
990 Views
Electric Cars, Electric Vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Renault Cars, Secondary News

Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today that the companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with plans to deliver a centralized computer architecture for Renault’s next-generation of software defined vehicles. Known as ‘Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Platforms,’ the high-performance automotive platforms would be based on Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and support digital cockpit, connectivity, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The companies also announced that Qualcomm Technologies, or one of its affiliates, will also be investing in the Renault Group’s dedicated electric and software company, known as Ampere.

Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group said: “From the mobile to the car with advanced and revolutionary technology, the Software Defined Vehicle is the future of the automotive industry: it is about meeting expectations in terms of functionality and services while controlling complexity and costs. Renault Group is strengthening its strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, a major mobile and automotive technology player, to bring the first open and horizontal Software Defined Vehicle platform to the automotive market. The combination of Renault Group’s expertise in automotive technology and Qualcomm Technologies’ proven leadership in the high-performance low power semiconductors, software and systems platforms will enable us to provide a scalable, competitive and innovative software-defined vehicle platform foundation to drive the services ecosystem and deliver value to our customers”.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated said: “Qualcomm is very proud of its relationship with the Renault Group and the expansion of our collaboration to jointly define the car of the future with leading semiconductors, software and services. We are thrilled to have our Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions play a pivotal role in ushering in their next generation of software-defined vehicles and help accelerate the digital transformation of the automobile.”

Powering the “Software Defined Vehicle” with advanced technology solutions

As an extension of ongoing technology collaborations between the companies, Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies plan to deliver next-generation SDV architecture that leverages extensible and flexible solutions to address the evolving needs and requirements for vehicles.

From 2026, Renault vehicles will utilize the SDV platform, including new generations of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, designed to power new Android cockpits and make the on-board experience more immersive and personal; and centralize other vehicle functions, such as advanced driver assistance (ADAS), body, chassis, telematics, connectivity, Power Line Communications (PLC), safety and cybersecurity in the Physical Computer Unit (PCU).  This will optimize hardware and software costs, allowing connection to the Physical Interface Unit (PIU), which provides the zonal interface with the vehicle’s actuators.  In parallel, the SDV architecture is designed to be open to other vehicle manufacturers.

Sourcing agreement: to optimize the costs of the ‘Software Defined Vehicle’

By working with Qualcomm Technologies, one of the world leaders in semiconductors and software, Renault Group aims to optimize its development and commercialization plans through a co-development approach, which provides the right system level platform capabilities for hardware, software and services.

The growing technological collaboration between Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies started in 2018. Since, Renault has featured Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms in the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric’s OpenR Link multimedia system and has plans to utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to deliver seamless connectivity and intelligent in-car experiences to their drivers and passengers.

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Overworking causes van drivers to experience ...

Nov 08, 2022No Comments

The UK’s van drivers are at risk of burnout with half experiencing mental health issues in the last year, according to a study by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles*.

eStar Truck and Van add tac...

eStar Truck & Van marked its second anniversary as

Nov 08, 2022

Eco fleet-tech business tak...

Lightfoot, the trail-blazing, in-cab coaching, rewards, and progressive telematics platform for

Nov 08, 2022

Fleet Alliance backs appren...

Fleet Alliance is supporting 10 local apprentices through a

Nov 08, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Acklea introduces UK’s first...

    Traffic management vehicle specialist Acklea

    Nov 01, 20226,354 Views

    Alert Vest – connected tinyM...

    When former Scania intrapreneur Jonas

    Nov 02, 20225,262 Views

    UK’s fastest public charger ...

    Available to the UK public

    Oct 31, 20224,086 Views

    Wrightbus secures £26 million...

    UK Export Finance (UKEF) is

    Nov 02, 20223,996 Views

    TP Niven puts total trust in M...

    Transport and storage specialist TP

    Nov 03, 20223,792 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202184,912 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202277,034 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202165,664 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202262,466 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202157,018 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing