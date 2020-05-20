Speedy Freight sees 200% increase in the movement of medical supplies

National Courier Speedy Freight, has today announced a 200% increase in the movement of medical related consignments since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March this year – covering 150,000 miles across the country.
The goods include national transportation of vital PPE equipment, including protective masks and gloves to key NHS and care workers. Speedy Freight has also been delivering critical apparatus such as ventilators to hospitals across the country. Destinations also include the specialist Nightingale hospitals, with cargo covering vital medical equipment to copper piping to the temporary hospitals.
Mike Smith, Managing Director at Speedy Freight said, “Keeping the nation moving is critical during these testing times and we are doing everything we can to make sure deliveries are continuing across the country. We bring vital medical equipment to hospitals and care facilities who need it most, whether this is construction material for temporary hospitals or vital PPE for our NHS and key workers. We’re also supporting the effort to boost morale for workers on the front-line with deliveries of confectionary foods to hospitals. We are determined to continue to meet this demand and play our part.”
In addition to medical supplies, Speedy Freight has been delivering furniture to Covid-19 test centres and vital signage to UK supermarkets to aid social distancing practices.