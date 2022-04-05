Headline News

Freight

Palletline

Palletline celebrates record volumes

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 - 00:15
No Comments
1,008 Views
Freight, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Transport

The UK’s leading palletised freight network operator Palletline delivered a record-breaking five million pallets in 2021.

A first for the company, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, it is an impressive achievement given the nationwide restrictions resulting from the pandemic, followed closely by the national driver shortage and fuel shortages all of which were unprecedented.

With volumes rising from 17,000 to more than 20,000 pallets per day, this exponential growth has been fuelled predominantly by the recovery of manufacturing and the growth in B2C, as well as the network’s relationship with Amazon – Palletline is the only UK pallet network in the online retailer’s Inbound Preferred Carrier Programme – which showed an incredible a 52% increase between 2019 -2021.

Equally, by spreading their net and expanding their offering with the launch of their new micro pallet delivery service, Palletline were able to boost growth by a further 2.8 per cent.

Palletline DepotEven in the wake of significant growth, the distribution network was able to maintain optimal service levels largely due to their multi hub model; through which members collect pallets from local customers and exchanges them at one of its six strategically located hubs in Glasgow, Haydock , Leicester, Birmingham, Coventry and North London.

It was the flexible nature of this model that enabled the network to contract or expand operations into either its central hubs only or out to its regional hubs. It also allowed the catchment area for each hub to be expanded so more of its members’ freight was handled regionally during the height of the peak, rather than at the Central Hub.

Graham Leitch, Group Managing Director of Palletline commented: “It has been both an exciting and challenging year during which we have enjoyed healthy sustainable growth, laying strong foundations for the future.

“By diversifying and improving the business we have not only continued to deliver a strong service offering but have achieved this amazing milestone of delivering five million pallets in 2021.

“Credit too must go out to our staff for their continued commitment and professionalism which has helped us in achieving this record-breaking result.”

Graham also said: “Showing consistent buoyancy throughout the year, the palletised freight market still remains highly competitive and unlike the previous period, market volumes have significantly increased. We have seen this trend continue into 2021/2022 which has led to the completion of a 10-year capacity planning exercise, ensuring our current multi-hub model is fit for purpose in the longer term.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

HGV driving towards setting sun

Freight prices rise for 14 straight months

Apr 06, 2022No Comments

New industry index data reveals March’s average haulage and courier price-per-mile was up 12% year-on-year. This comes as the whole UK supply chain is feeling the knock-on

Dawson Group have 10 18ft fridgeboxes

Hultsteins present solution...

Hultsteins, the Swedish and UK refrigeration systems manufacturer, are

Apr 06, 2022
Car Production

New car market feels supply...

UK new car registrations fell by -14.3% to 243,479

Apr 06, 2022
Drug testing kit

Transport Secretary cracks ...

Drug-drivers could be required to undertake rehabilitation courses before

Apr 05, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Red Diesel Barrels

    Government contradiction over ...

    In his Spring Statement the

    Apr 04, 20228,064 Views

    Matthew Walters

    Matthew Walters, Head of Consultancy

    Mar 30, 20225,436 Views
    Russian and Ukrainian Flags

    Ukraine & supply chain

    US pledges to ramp-up liquefied

    Apr 04, 20225,106 Views
    Truck production

    Truck manufacturers suspend tr...

    The Russian invasion and war

    Mar 28, 20224,530 Views
    People in PPE in Shenzhen

    Hair-trigger China lockdowns a...

    A project44 report decries damaging

    Mar 28, 20223,948 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021239,784 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202164,362 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202138,718 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202226,214 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202124,678 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing