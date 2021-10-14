VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

D&D Transport lorries

Nottingham transport firm joins Palletways network

Thursday, October 14, 2021 - 10:45
No Comments
162 Views
Fleet Management, Logistics, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Supply Chain, Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Top News

Haulage operator, D&D Transport in Nottingham, has joined Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network and part of the Imperial Group.

The company, which operates a 45-strong fleet of vehicles, will handle single pallet loads to large scale consignments, and cover selected postcodes in the Matlock, Alfreton, Bakewell, and Ripley areas of Derby. D&D Transport works with a range of customers from household names through to major building and construction firms.

Dave Palmer

Dave Palmer

Dave Palmer, managing director of D&D Transport, said “We’re pleased to have joined forces with Palletways, Europe’s leading pallet network. Being part of the network means we’re able to broaden the range of services we offer, whilst maintaining the high standards of quality and service that our customers have come to expect.  Our team has a great deal of experience and with Palletways’ support we are looking forward to continue to grow our business.”

Warwick Trimble, network director for Palletways UK, added “D&D Transport is a great asset to our network and we’re looking forward to drawing on their experience to complement and grow our presence in and around Nottingham. This appointment demonstrates the importance we place on recruiting experienced firms in the logistics industry. They bring with them a wealth of industry knowledge and boundless energy and enthusiasm and we look forward to drawing on their expertise to enhance our services.”

D&D Transport has provided distribution and logistics services for a host of local businesses and international exporters for more than 25 years. It’s one of over 115 independent transport providers that are part of Imperial’s Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Octopus Electric Car

Octopus Electric Vehicles rolls out Jaama Key...

Oct 14, 2021No Comments

Octopus Electric Vehicles has implemented Jaama’s Key2 asset management software to manage the day-to-day running of its EV salary sacrifice and business contract hire fleet. Octopus Electric

Multimodal exhibition floor

BIFA set to play key role a...

A major new attraction at the forthcoming rescheduled (19-21

Oct 14, 2021
Fleet of vans

Simplytrak vehicle tracking...

Simplytrak’s vehicle tracking system is helping to fight the

Oct 14, 2021
Empty shelves in a supermarket

Supply chain taskforce must...

The RHA has given a cautious welcome to the

Oct 13, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021216,474 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021129,786 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201969,174 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201835,730 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201833,462 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing