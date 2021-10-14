VodaFone
Octopus Electric Vehicles rolls out Jaama Key2

Thursday, October 14, 2021 - 10:18
Octopus Electric Vehicles has implemented Jaama’s Key2 asset management software to manage the day-to-day running of its EV salary sacrifice and business contract hire fleet.

Octopus Electric Vehicles, which runs an ‘all electric’ leasing and salary sacrifice fleet in the UK, is using Key2 to run its back-office operation from enabling drivers to generate quotes through to interacting with remarketing suppliers for vehicle disposal.

Octopus Electric Vehicles logo‘Offering compelling off the shelf integrations’ was just one of the reasons Octopus Electric Vehicles appointed Key2 to help realise its ambitious fleet growth aspirations and to ‘create something unique’ in the EV leasing space.

Octopus Electric Vehicles continues to own and run its front-end customer experience and the option of direct API integration with Jaama’s Key2 platform was a key factor in choosing the solution. With the Octopus proposition focussing on getting its customers into zero emission cars, Jaama’s quote system now includes over 500 vehicles to choose from, a figure which is increasing daily as OEMs launch new electric models.

Key2 provides a seamless transition of onboarding the driver and managing their in-life requirements from servicing and MOTs to tyres and accident management, plus the system provides Octopus with a comprehensive range of reports to provide focus on managing its fleet more efficiently. Some exciting features are set to be added to the system later in 2021 including importing EV maintenance data into the system and also enabling Octopus to provide integrated insurance quotes.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, all system implementation was successfully delivered by Jaama via MS Teams during lockdown in late 2020/early 2021 with over 50 colleagues now actively using Key2, including super user and commercial operations director, Chris Joyce.

He said: “We started the process talking to suppliers offering a very different range of solutions. It was clear when we got down to our shortlist that Key2 would do much more out of the box and needed less development to interface with the Octopus IT systems.

“Key2 is a proven platform, and it is more advanced than its competitors when dealing with EVs. Its Signable electronic document signing proposition is impressive, being ahead of the other solutions, and the Leaselink integration efficiently connects dealers and OEMs for new car supply.

“Overall Jaama’s Key2 provides us with the perfect fleet management software proposition,” he added.

“We are very proud to announce Octopus as our newest Key2 user. Octopus has some very ambitious plans in place, and we are excited it has appointed Jaama as a partner to help deliver these over the coming years,” said Martin Evans, managing director of Jaama.

