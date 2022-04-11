Headline News

Maritime Transport cabs with poppies

Maritime Transport set for multimillion-pound expansion at Port of Liverpool

Monday, April 11, 2022 - 06:14
Logistics firm Maritime Transport Ltd, which provides road and rail cargo services, has agreed a 30-year lease with Peel Ports Group and a major expansion of its transport depot at the Port of Liverpool.

The multi-million-pound project will see the facility increase from four acres to ten with a new storage yard for loaded containers, significantly enhancing Maritime’s operation in the North West.

The deal will extend the geographical reach of the Port of Liverpool further into the midlands by supporting both hauliers and Maritime’s rail freight activities. Another benefit will be enabling ‘off-peak loading’, which will help smooth out peaks during the busiest periods, both on-site and via routes serving the port.

Port of Liverpool Freight Terminal

Port of Liverpool Freight Terminal

John Williams, Group Executive Chairman, Maritime Transport: “This significant investment, which marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration with Peel Ports, heralds an exciting time for the company in terms of our growth, whilst we continue to provide the very best facilities and excellent working environments for our colleagues.  The Port of Liverpool has established itself as a key gateway for our customers over the years, and we are excited to be bringing high-quality storage space and even greater capability and choice to the market as we see an increase in demand for our services.”

David Huck, Chief Operating Officer, Peel Ports Group: “This is a major commitment which a is yet another highlight in the exciting evolution of the Port of Liverpool. It links perfectly with our strategy to extend our multi-modal connections providing better links beyond our current hinterland. We’re also pleased to see one of our important customers continuing to enjoy success and together we are going from strength-to-strength.”

Construction for the transformational project begins in April and will take around six months to complete, resulting in one of the largest port-centric haulage depot services in the UK.

This latest news follows other significant announcements for the Port of Liverpool, including the recent completion of Liverpool2 – a £400 million deep-water container terminal – new multi-modal rail connections and continued focus on sustainable investments and infrastructure. All of which continue to reinforce Liverpool’s position as a long term strategic gateway at the cutting edge of the global logistics industry,

