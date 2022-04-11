TruTac provide compliance one stop shop

TruTac, the tachograph analysis and fleet compliance experts, are showcasing their suite of products at this year’s CV Show on stand 4D03. The modular based package can expand to fit any size fleet and is designed to simplify compliance management by providing a one stop shop to save operators time and money.
The company’s market-proven products are suitable for all fleet sizes and sectors and include TruAnalysis, for complete tachograph compliance; TruChecks for daily vehicle driver checking; TruLicence which enables quick driving licence verification; TruFleet for complete fleet maintenance management, and soon-to-be launched, TruVan which allows complete compliance for Van fleets. Earned Recognition reporting is included free of charge.
TruVan – the new compliance tool for LCV operators
Launching in May, TruVan is a complete App and web-based ‘back-office’ management system enabling compliance with DVSA Best Practice and operating guidelines for all van fleets.
TruVan delivers minimum risk exposure and compliance with rules and legislation – all in one easy-to-use system. Company directors are afforded protection while being provided with demonstrable reporting and dashboards for full audit control. Designed as a modular system in a single portal, TruVan has the flexibility to grow with each individual business.
TruVan modules include:- clocking for hours and timesheet control, GPS location-tagged App, walkaround checks with DVSA templates, fully configurable templates with accident reporting, compliance Best Practice, driver licence DVLA checks and vehicle maintenance and planning. All of which come with online document management and storage for full and complete audit trail.
New features for improved control
Integrated within the TruControl portal are a host of new features which are being introduced at this year’s show:
Allowing fast and accurate vehicle identification, TruTac’s Vehicle Details API is connected direct to the DVLA API to pull specific vehicle data, essential for fleet managers. This critical yet additional data, displayed both in the system and in reports includes tax status, vehicle make and colour, engine size, DVLA-recorded CO2 emissions, fuel type and year of manufacture.
New for ‘non-tacho’ drivers
‘Non-Tacho’ drivers – those drivers who do not drive vehicles which require a tachograph, such as small van, car or for other driving staff – can now create a profile which will appear in the driver calendar.
This enables operators to stay legal by accurately and easily making sure all drivers are working within the working time directive, by adding Fixed, Variable and Saved variable entries.
Newly designed TruDriver page for easier navigation
TruTac’s TruDriver managers’ page has been redesigned with a new, ‘contemporary view’ to further enhance ease of use and data navigation. The upgraded configuration comes with improved filters and a modern layout which enables easier data assimilation, the manual creation of non-tacho drivers and calendar entries for holidays or absences.
Full Asset and Maintenance Control
TruFleet now includes a costings functionality, for improved asset management control. In addition, TruFleet now allows ANY asset (such as FLT’s) to be added and have scheduled inspections or any other regular maintenance process planned against the asset (e.g. LOLER). Plus, all related documentation such as inspections, insurance or certificates can be upload and kept in one single secure place for easy retrieval and audit.
Microlise Integrations
As TruTac is part of the Microlise group there are a number of new integrations with Microlise products, including single sign on and streamlined API’s to deliver an intelligent edge for joint customers. These provide clear benefits of joined up data to save costs and improve fleet management for customers with multiple group products.
“As always, our mission is to work closely with industry to provide practical and compliance – based fleet management solutions for the HGV, LCV and PSV sectors.” Comments Jemma James, Managing Director of TruTac. “In that regard, we are delighted to add these innovative management tools to our existing product suite and very much look forward to sharing information about them with customers old and new at this year’s CV Show.”