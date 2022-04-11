Headline News

W.H. Bowker acquires Greater Manchester-based companies

W.H. Bowker Limited have announced that it has acquired Greater Manchester logistics business James Nuttall (Transport) Limited & its commercial MOT testing centre, Queensway Commercials Limited, in a move that further strengthens Bowker’s logistics business.

James Nuttall Transport trucksThe acquisition of the Rochdale-based businesses bolsters Bowker’s fleet by adding a further 48 commercial vehicles and expands its vital infrastructure in the form of Queensway’s DVSA Authorised Testing Facility.

Commenting on the acquisition, W. H. Bowker Limited’s Director, Bill Bowker said, “James Nuttall (Transport) Limited is a successful family-owned business and shares the same cultural ethos as our own. We are extremely confident this exciting venture will strengthen our UK & European warehouse and distribution business providing further opportunities for continued growth.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nuttall family, Jane Nuttall said, “When we initially engaged with Bowker, it became very clear they shared the same values, culture and philosophy as ourselves”. Following on from Jane’s comments, James Nuttall added, “Bowker have an excellent reputation within the industry, renowned for looking after their staff, operating a modern fleet and providing continuous high levels of customer care. We look forward to the new opportunities that the acquisition will present to our loyal employees.” Helen Walker reaffirmed the family’s decision for the acquisition to take place explaining “this is the right decision for the future of the business and all its employees.”

W.H. Bowker Ltd are one of the UK largest private operators, specialising in chemical, pharmaceutical, and food grade logistics. The acquisition means that Bowker’s UK and European fleet now comprises of more than 225 vehicles and 450 trailers together with over 1.2 million ft2of warehousing across 10 strategically placed locations within the UK.

 

